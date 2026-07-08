Jesus Luzardo Deserving of Spot on NL All-Star Team

The Philadelphia Phillies had five players originally named to the National League All-Star Team; now they have a sixth.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh is the only starter for the NL All-Star Team, a special honor to hear his name called in front of the hometown fans at Citizens Bank Park. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper, closer Jhoan Duran and starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez all made the cut as well.

Joining them now will be starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. He was named as one of the replacements, along with Braxton Ashcraft of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Riley O’Brien of the St. Louis Cardinals.

They are taking the places of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski and Miami Marlins ace Max Meyer, who are all scheduled to pitch on Sunday in their respective teams’ first half finales.

Jesus Luzardo earned NL All-Star Team spot

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s obviously an honor — first (All-Star nod) of my career,” Luzardo said, via Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required). “It’s been a good year as a team, too, fighting back from that start. So it’s a good note, but something to continue to build on.”

The talented lefty was called into the manager’s office by interim manager Don Mattingly ahead of the team’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Luzardo was unsure of what the meeting was for, but pitching coach Caleb Cotham and assistant Mark Lowry were also there to deliver the exciting news.

He has certainly earned a spot on the NL All-Star Team, performing at an incredibly high level since a rocky start to the 2026 campaign. Through four starts, he had a 7.94 ERA, with his production not matching his performance.

It took him until his 10th start of the season to get his ERA under 5.00. He has gotten things on track, owning a 3.75 ERA across 18 starts and 103.1 innings pitched with 125 strikeouts, an ERA+ of 121 and a FIP of 2.96.

All-Star Zeus ⭐



Jesús Luzardo has been named an All-Star for the first time in his career! pic.twitter.com/uG164TY9G2 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 7, 2026

Luzardo is certainly showing why the Phillies were so confident signing him to a five-year, $135 million extension this spring. Earning his first All-Star nod is a great way to prove a team right.

“You grow up watching the All-Star Game and the festivities around it,” Luzardo said. “Hopefully, we have some guys in the Home Run Derby. If we do, that’ll be really fun to watch. And just being in a clubhouse with all the great players around the league and in front of the home crowd is also going to be very cool.”

Philadelphia now has six All-Stars, but they should have had a seventh. Zack Wheeler deserved to be selected to the team, and isn’t likely to be selected as a replacement because, like Skenes, Misiorowski and Meyer, he will be starting on Sunday and ineligible to play.

The starting rotation was expected to be a strength for the Phillies coming into the season, and their trio at the top has certainly lived up to expectations.