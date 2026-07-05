Brandon Marsh Headlines Phillies All-Stars as NL Starter

The Philadelphia Phillies have undergone a historic turnaround during the 2026 MLB regular season.

They are the first team in MLB history to be at least 10 games under the .500 mark in April and then be at least 10 games over the .500 mark before the calendar flipped to July. Their improvement began right after the team decided to fire manager Rob Thomson and replace him with Don Mattingly on an interim basis.

Since that point, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in baseball. There have been several players who have helped the team get to this point, and some of them have been rewarded with a spot on the National League All-Star Team.

One of them is Brandon Marsh, who will be a starter in the outfield along with Juan Soto of the New York Mets and Andy Pages of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is great that Philadelphia will have one player starting, as the game is being held at their home stadium, Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies have five players named to NL All-Star Team

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts with infielder Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marsh has certainly earned the starting nod with a career season in every facet of the game. A change in his mental approach and mindset has helped him put it all together as the most consistent player on the team.

Thus far, he has produced a .310/.342/.514 slash line with 15 home runs, 15 doubles and 46 RBI. He is one of three positional players on the squad for the Phillies.

Joining him in the lineup is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who was a player-elected selection, and first baseman Bryce Harper, who was a “Legends Pick” by commissioner Robert Manfred.

Both were worthy of the selection. Schwarber leads the MLB with 30 home runs, but has also struck out the most times with 130. His .572 slugging percentage is No. 1 in the NL through July 4.

Harper has been great with 20 home runs thus far. He remains one of the most feared run-producers in baseball with 57 RBI to go along with a .274/.374/.529 slash line.

A well-deserved moment for our All-Stars ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/6XKvqCOknB — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 5, 2026

On the mound, Philadelphia has two players who were selected to the NL All-Star pitching staff: starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and closer Jhoan Duran.

Sanchez has made Phillies history with his 50.2-inning scoreless streak. He didn’t allow a single run in May and will be in the mix once again for the NL Cy Young Award with a 2.00 ERA in 117 innings with 136 strikeouts.

His 5.7 bWAR is the best in baseball, as is his 5.91 K/BB ratio.

Duran has been exactly what the team had hoped he would be when they acquired him from the Minnesota Twins last year. He has a 2.1 bWAR and NL-high 30 games finished. 21 saves have been recorded with a 1.52 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 29.2 innings.

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