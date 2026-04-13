Phillies Should Have Dropped More in MLB Power Rankings After Poor Week

The Philadelphia Phillies have wrapped up what was a disappointing week of baseball for the franchise with a 2-4 record.

To start the week, the Phillies were on the road for a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants. After winning the first game of the week, the team was then shut out in their last two games of the series. The extended offensive drought was far from ideal and was not a good showing for the team in San Francisco.

Following a travel day, Philadelphia returned home for a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the results weren’t good either. The Phillies lost two out of three games to the Diamondbacks, with the offense continuing to be an issue.

Furthermore, even though the team had a lead late against Arizona in the finale, Jose Alvarado’s struggles continued, and the Phillies ultimately blew the opportunity to win the series. With Philadelphia going 2-4 this week, they are in third place in the National League East, and it has been far from a successful stretch.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his power rankings following the week, and for the Phillies, they only dropped one spot despite losing both of their series.

Philadelphia Could Have Dropped More

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With a 2-4 record, including being shut out twice, the Phillies very well could have dropped out of the Top 5. Perhaps a saving grace for them is that they are expected to be a playoff contender this season. However, in order to accomplish that, they are going to need to be better.

When looking at some of the struggles for the team, the offensive production is certainly right at the top of the list. Currently, Philadelphia has not gotten much from most of their lineup aside from most notable Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. While rookie Justin Crawford has played well, some of the veterans and players that they are relying on have disappointed.

Former All-Star Alec Bohm has started off the year in a terrible slump and has been demoted in the lineup. So far, he has slashed .148/.233/.222 and despite having eight RBI, has been a non-factor in the lineup.

Overall, there is certainly some early reason to be concerned about Philadelphia. This is an offense that seemingly has some major issues, but they fortunately do have a good pitching staff to cover up some of those issues. With two big series coming up this week against the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia will need to be better offensively to build some momentum.