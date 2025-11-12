Longtime Phillies Outfield Target Once Again Center of Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Phillies have been connected to Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton for a handful of years, and the rumors could be surfacing once more.

I’m gonna be honest, I would do dangerous things to have Byron Buxton on the Phillies



Your move, Dave pic.twitter.com/DESZaDbtOR — Phillies HR Tracker (@PHI_HR_Tracker) November 12, 2025

Outfield has been as inconsistent an area as any for the Phillies in recent years, and 2025 did little to provide long-term solutions. Brandon Marsh continued to take strides toward becoming an everyday player, but he's far from an All-Star-caliber offensive producer. Nick Castellanos underwhelmed for a third consecutive season and is, by all recent reporting, on his way out at some point this offseason. Midseason trade acquisition Harrison Bader put together a fantastic second half, but he is an impending free agent with signs pointing to his departure.

Top prospect Justin Crawford is an option for the 2026 season, but one thing is for certain: Philadelphia desperately needs to add electricity to the outfield.

Owner John Middleton's checkbook remains open, and the free agent landscape consists of plenty of players the team could pursue to improve its offensive output from either of the three outfield spots. The trade market could also be a pathway to raising the club's ceiling, and a potentially major update to the Phillies' outfield search was released on Tuesday.

Buxton Could Get on Phillies' Radar

The 31-year-old Buxton was the center of trade rumors surrounding the Phillies prior to the 2025 MLB trade deadline, but his public refusal to waive his no-trade clause for any team shut down any potential discussions. While he remained steadfast with his position, his patience with the team seems to be running short.

"A major-league source indicated Tuesday that Buxton, who turns 32 next month, wants to play for a winner and may reconsider his stance for certain clubs if the Twins continue breaking up their roster," The Athletic's Dan Hayes revealed. "The two-time All-Star center fielder has three years and $45 million remaining on his current deal, one which grants him full no-trade protection through next season, and the ability to block trades to five clubs in 2027 and 2028."

After selling off a plethora of pieces in the midst of their disappointing 2025 season, the Twins are widely expected to listen to offers on starting pitchers Joe Ryan and Pablo Lopez, among others. Unless their direction changes, Buxton's trade market could accelerate quickly.

At age 31 we finally got a “mostly” healthy Byron Buxton and I think it went under the radar how good it was



.264/.327/.551

.367 wOBA (Led CF)

5.0 fWAR (3rd in CF)

136 wRC+ (Led CF)

35 HR (2nd in CF)

83 RBI

24 SB



What will the next 3 years of Byron Buxton as a Twin look like!? https://t.co/AYw148tPAp pic.twitter.com/aXn0krmoUg — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) November 10, 2025

Injuries have often plagued promising seasons throughout Buxton's career, but his talent and resume are impossible to ignore. He took home the AL Center Field Silver Slugger Award this season, on the heels of hitting 35 home runs and slashing an impressive .264/.327/.551 across 126 games. The Phillies are without a true center fielder, and he would provide the team with high-end power, elite defense, and game-changing speed.

If the Twins fail to have a substantial philosophy change in the coming weeks and/or months, Buxton's services could be right for the taking, and the Phillies should jump on the opportunity if it becomes available.

