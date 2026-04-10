Phillies Have Struggled in Key Area Offensively This Year

Through 12 games, the Philadelphia Phillies are a very mediocre 6-6 on the season, and they will be hoping to build some momentum back at home following a West Coast trip.

Despite expectations being high, the Phillies haven’t gotten off to the start of the season that they would have liked early on. While there have been some good performances by players, there are also some early concerns.

Philadelphia is a team that has championship aspirations, but has fallen short in October the last couple of years. Now, the semi-slow start is a bit concerning, and the team does appear to have some early areas of concern.

While they will be hoping that their ace Zack Wheeler will continue to progress in his rehab and get back to 100 percent soon, the rotation does have some depth in the meantime to carry the load.

Furthermore, the one noticeable area of the struggles for the team has been in the lineup. This is an offense that has a lot of veteran talent but also has players who are underperforming so far. Offensive production was a concern for the team coming into the year, and that has held true so far. When digging a little deeper, how the team is hitting with runners in scoring position is certainly a massive issue.

Struggles With RISP Are An Early Concern

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Entering Friday’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Phillies have been shut out in their last two games from their series against the San Francisco Giants and haven't scored a run in 20 innings. The matchup against Michael Soroka will not be an easy one on Friday night, with him having a 0.90 ERA so far this year.

When looking at some of the struggles of the offense, not hitting with runners in scoring position is an early concern. While the sample size of 12 games isn’t massive, Philadelphia has an OPS of just .637. That is well below the league average, and the Phillies rank near the bottom of the league.

Currently, there are only two players on Philadelphia with an OPS over the .800 mark overall, and that is Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. This is a unit that needs players like Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, and Trea Turner to start improving their offensive production, or they could be in trouble.

Hopefully, it is just a slow start for the offense and not a major concern for the team. However, this was an issue at times in 2025, and it will be something to keep an eye on.