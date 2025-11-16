Phillies Reportedly "Particularly Keen" on Slugging Japanese Phenom

The Philadelphia Phillies have repeatedly tried and failed to break into the Japanese free agent market, coming up short time and time again in recent years. With a handful of intriguing Nippon Professional Baseball stars set to make their way to MLB this offseason, the team's interest in the foreign landscape remains significant.

Of the three main candidates, corner infielders Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto and starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, the 25-year-old Murakami has been connected to the Phillies the most, and by a wide margin. The Yakult Swallows 1B/3B is one of Japan's most prolific power hitters of the last century, blasting 265 career home runs and posting a .945 OPS in eight seasons, being named an All-Star four times, and taking home league MVP honors twice.

Excitement around Murakami's jump to MLB has been present for years now, taking off in his electrifying performance in the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he helped Team Japan take down Team USA to win the tournament. A contract for Murakami has been predicted to range anywhere from $100 million to over $200 million across 5+ years, depending on how lucrative his market gets.

According to reports in Japan, the Phillies have scouted 25 year old 1B/3B Munetaka Murakami. He is expected to be posted this offseason by the Yakult Swallows.



His career stats in NBP:



3,064 AB | 833 H | 145 2B | 242 HR | 635 RBI | 598 BB | 958 K | .272/.395/.559 pic.twitter.com/viCIyJ5U9V — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 8, 2025

Murakami Emerging as Prime Option for Phillies in Free Agency

Japanese media outlet Nikkan Sports, the premier journalistic source for NPB news, gave a substantial update on Murakami's free agency on Saturday morning.

“Munetaka Murakami, who officially submitted his posting application on the 8th, has already been approached by several teams," the article revealed. "One team that is particularly keen on him is the Phillies.”

The piece continued to link the two sides, going in depth about the Phillies' persistence in breaking into the Japanese market, and their willingness to get flexible to bring in Murakami.

"[Kyle] Schwaber is certain to refuse [the Qualifying Offer], and if he transfers to another team, the position will be vacant," the unnamed author said. "Including a plan to use [Bryce] Harper on first base as a DH, Murakami will be the best piece [available]."

With very few certainties surrounding how the Philadelphia roster will look entering the 2026 season, it's absolutely worth keeping an eye on the Murakami negotiations, as they could set the tone for the remainder of the offseason. The slugger was officially posted by the Swallows on November 7th, meaning that he has until December 22nd to sign with a team. Recent offseasons have seen a trend of players waiting as long as possible to ink a new contract, but Murakami's early posting and subsequent future signing date could kickstart the rest of the free agent market.

3B/1B Munetaka Murakami will be posted today by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand. All 30 MLB Clubs will have 45 days to negotiate with Murakami.



The 25-year-old slugger was the Central League's… pic.twitter.com/AnPj8TpiC2 — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2025

His strikeout issues and defensive woes have made him an extremely controversial free agent target among Phillies fans, but the power and upside are still absolutely present. Phillies' President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has not been one to shy away from handing large deals to players with some level of risk, and Murakami could be next in line in that trend.

