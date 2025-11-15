Trio of Phillies Relievers Could Be On the Move Soon, MLB Insider Reports

The Philadelphia Phillies are poised to undergo major offseason changes after a third straight disappointing playoff exit, and the bullpen has consistently been an area of heavy discussion.

With late leads being blown in two of the team's three losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, much of the conversation has been centered around bringing in more high-octane arms to supplement First-Team All-MLB closer Jhoan Duran. However, recent reporting reveals that shipping off current players could also be in the cards.

With a plethora of important pieces currently not under contract and other areas of the team in need of reinforcements, the idea that the team could trade from its current bullpen has begun gaining steam.

Matt Strahm, Jose Alvarado, and Tanner Banks Trade Rumors

The Athletic's Matt Gelb published a piece on Saturday morning outlining the information he has gathered on the Phillies' offseason plans thus far. On the team's left-handed relievers, he had this to say:

"The free-agent market for lefty relievers is not robust; some of the best available arms are Gregory Soto, Drew Pomeranz, Danny Coulombe and Hoby Milner," Gelb wrote. "It’s why teams have targeted the Phillies. They have José Alvarado signed for $9 million in 2026, Matt Strahm for $7.5 million, and Tanner Banks projected by MLB Trade Rumors to make around $1 million in his first year of salary arbitration.

By no means is his reporting definitive evidence of an incoming trade, nor does it imply that discussions have been of any substance to this point in time. Still, the information creates a storyline that is quite intriguing to follow.

Phillies Lefty Relievers:



Jose Alvarado (1 Year, $9 Million)

Matt Strahm (1 Year, 7.5 Million)

Tanner Banks (3 Arbitration Years)



Jose Alvarado (1 Year, $9 Million)

Matt Strahm (1 Year, 7.5 Million)

Tanner Banks (3 Arbitration Years)

The Phillies could trade Alvarado or Strahm for a younger pitcher and reallocate their salary to the lineup.

Alvarado's trade candidacy makes sense, as his PED suspension in 2025 and later injury could have given some in the organization doubts about his fit on the team. Strahm, while consistently posting above-average stats, has shown more volatility lately, capped off by the three-run, go-ahead home run he allowed to Dodgers' outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in Game 1. If they decide to move Banks, it would likely be offset by the addition of a higher-leverage arm, as he's grouped into a collective of Phillies relievers that have succeeded earlier in games but faltered when moved to the later innings.

The team's current bullpen infrastructure is a prime example of why quantity must always be supplemented with quality. Strahm, Banks, Alvarado, Orion Kerkering, David Robertson, and Jordan Romano gave the Phillies plenty of depth, but often struggled under the bright lights. As the club continues to push for a World Series title, as their championship window is supposedly closing, the bullpen could be yet another area that sees a large shakeup before the 2026 season.

