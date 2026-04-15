Phillies' Zack Wheeler Nearing Potential Return to Majors

As the Philadelphia Phillies try to build some momentum in the early part of the season, help could be on the way soon for the team.

It has been a bit of a disappointing start to the season for the Phillies. With a record of 8-9 following a loss to the Chicago Cubs, the team can’t be pleased with how they have performed thus far.

When looking at the roster, a main reason for the struggles has been the offense. While there have been some good performances at times, some key players like Alec Bohm have been struggling, and it has dragged the overall unit down.

In the starting rotation, things haven’t been perfect for Philadelphia, but they do have one of the best pitchers in baseball with Cristopher Sanchez. The left-hander is going to be in the NL Cy Young conversation this year and has arguably gotten even better.

Now, all eyes will be on when their other ace might return. Zack Wheeler has been working hard to come back in the minors to start the campaign, and that return date is drawing near. On Tuesday, the right-hander was able to strike out nine batters in 5.2 innings of work, in what could be his penultimate rehab start.

Following the performance on Tuesday night, Rob Thomson spoke with Todd Zolecki of MLB about Wheeler’s performance and how he felt after his fourth rehab start.

“He was 92-95 [mph], so he touched 95,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “That was good. He said he felt good after the outing.”

Wheeler Progressing Well

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Seeing Wheeler almost get through six innings and feel good is a great indication that he is getting set to return. While the velocity has been closely looked at, his touching 95 miles per hour is a good sign that the strength is coming back as well.

The right-hander is set to make his fifth rehab start on Sunday, which could be his last. There is the ability to have him go one more time in the minors, but barring any setbacks, it seems like he could be ready to return.

If that’s the case, Wheeler’s return could come in the weekend series against the Atlanta Braves next week. If the right-hander is able to return and not be too rusty, the Phillies will be getting a massive jolt of talent for their team. When healthy, he is one of the best in the game, and he could help spark some momentum for a team that has been a little flat.