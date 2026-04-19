How to Watch Phillies Attempt to Avoid Sweep vs Braves: Television, Stream, Radio

The Philadelphia Phillies will be facing the Atlanta Braves in their final game of a nine-game homestand that has been far from ideal. After losing the first two games of the series, they will be trying to avoid being swept.

Through 20 games, things are not going well for the Phillies right now. In their last 10 games, they have a 3-7 record and have not won a series in a couple of weeks. On Saturday, it was another frustrating performance for the team, losing 3-1 against Chris Sale.

The offense continues to be a major concern for the team, and the pitching staff hasn’t been much better. With Jhoan Duran heading to the injured list and catcher J.T. Realmuto dealing with back tightness, things aren’t getting better for Philadelphia.

Now, with a chance to avoid the sweep on Sunday night, the Phillies will be hoping that they can get some sort of spark. With a six-game road trip coming up, the time to get a win is now. Here’s how to watch Philadelphia on Sunday.

Who: Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Television: Peacock/NBCSN

Radio: 94 WIP, 106.1 Rumba

Pitching Matchup:

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Taking the ball for the Phillies as they try to avoid being swept by the Braves will be their rookie right-hander, Andrew Painter. As the top prospect in the system, expectations are high for Painter, and the early results have been strong.

In three appearances, he has totaled a 3.77 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched. It was a bit of an odd situation in his last appearance, as he was scheduled to start but scratched for a migraine. However, he came on in relief and pitched really well.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case this time around, and the Phillies will be counting on a good game from him with their team really struggling right now.

Facing off against Painter for the Braves will be right-hander Grant Holmes. He has also pitched well to start the campaign, totaling a 1-1 record and 3.32 ERA. With Atlanta going for the sweep, this is a very meaningful game for both teams. Philadelphia needs to find a way to get a win, and fortunately, they will be facing a right-handed pitcher.

With some injuries piling up along with their bad play, Sunday will be an important one for the Phillies to try to win.