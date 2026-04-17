Phillies vs Braves Preview of National League East Clash

The Philadelphia Phillies have hit a rough patch recently, losing their last three series in a row to the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago Cubs.

There have been some flashes of brilliance during the tough 3-6 stretch, but the cons have far outweighed the pros. The Phillies aren’t playing great baseball right now, and have to try to figure things out against one of their biggest rivals, the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are coming to Citizens Bank Park for the final three games of a nine-game homestand for Philadelphia. Based on the probable pitching matchups, there are certainly some obstacles that lie ahead for the Phillies in their weekend series.

Game 1: Martin Perez vs. Taijuan Walker

Mar 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) reacts against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This game could be a challenge for Philadelphia. They have struggled all season against left-handed pitching and will face off against a southpaw to start the series in Martin Perez.

While technically not on the roster, the veteran is expected to be brought back up to the Major Leagues after being designated for assignment last weekend. In 14.1 innings of work thus far, he has a 3.14 ERA.

That is much better than what Taijuan Walker has provided the Phillies to this point. He has struggled to the tune of a 7.36 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 14.2 innings. The long ball has hurt him, serving up four already.

His rotation spot is certainly in jeopardy with Zack Wheeler moving closer to a return.

Game 2: Chris Sale vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (not pictured) in the fifth inning during game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This is a heavyweight bout on the mound in Game 2. Another lefty spells trouble for Philadelphia, but at least this time, they have their own ace opposing him.

Chris Sale, the 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner, against Cristopher Sanchez, an early contender for the award in 2026. It doesn’t get much better than this in the early going of the season with two dominant lefties taking the mound.

This is expected to be a very low-scoring affair with two of the best starting pitchers in baseball opposing each other. Sale is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA, while Sanchez is 2-1 with a 2.01 ERA and an NL-best 1.3 bWAR.

Game 3: Grant Holmes vs. Andrew Painter

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Phillies hitters are going to be thrilled to see a right-handed starting pitcher. This is a great opportunity for them to end their homestand on a high note, based on that, but Grant Holmes has had his way against Philadelphia.

In 7.2 innings against the Phillies, he has a 1.17 ERA with nine strikeouts, with the only earned run being scored against him coming via a solo homer.

Andrew Painter has had a roller coaster rookie campaign. He was great in his debut, got rocked in start No. 2, and then in his third start, he was scratched with migraines, but eventually came out of the bullpen and threw five stellar innings.

Expectations are high for the star prospect, and this will be his first introduction into the NL East rivalry on Sunday Night Baseball.