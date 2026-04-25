Phillies Star Prospect Rightfully Picked as Best Newcomer

The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t received many positive contributions from players on the Major League roster this season.

Entering play on April 24, they were tied for the worst record in MLB at 8-17 with the Kansas City Royals. However, the Phillies are in a league of their own when it comes to run differential, with a -51.

There are a lot of reasons that Philadelphia is performing as poorly as they are, but one of those reasons isn’t starting pitcher Andrew Painter. He has been one of the bright spots for the team thus far, along with fellow top prospect, outfielder Justin Crawford.

The talented center fielder has held his own during his Big League debut with a .261/.346/.362 slash line, helping turn the lineup over from the bottom. His defense hasn’t quite translated yet, but that will eventually be his strength.

Andrew Painter edges out Justin Crawford as Phillies best newcomer

Apr 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Crawford isn’t the reason the Phillies are struggling to score, just as Painter doesn’t have a hand in the team’s struggles on the mound. The right-handed pitcher was named the best newcomer for Philadelphia this season in the newest edition of MLB power rankings over at The Athletic (subscription required) and rightfully so.

His raw numbers don’t jump off the page with a 4.42 ERA through 18.1 innings with 20 strikeouts and a 1-1 record. But he has done an incredible job of limiting self-inflicted damage, with bad luck being responsible for some of his shortcomings.

Painter has a batting average on balls in play against him of .377, which is well above the league average of .290. The average exit velocity of 86.7 mph and hard-hit rate of 30.9% are both below the league average, which are excellent signs.

He has elite strikeout-to-walk numbers, which are a good indicator of future success more so than ERA. His K/BB ratio is 5.00, and his walk rate is a minuscule 5.0%, almost half of the league average, which sits at 9.7%.

8 STRIKEOUTS FOR ANDREW PAINTER! pic.twitter.com/4zrEcBznHP — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 31, 2026

His 2.49 FIP is another indication that bad luck has plagued him in the early going and that better days are ahead when it comes to his overall numbers and raw production.

Painter has already faced some challenges in his first four career outings. He dealt with migraines ahead of his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which turned into a five-inning relief outing on the back of opener Zach Pop.

His introduction to the rivalry against the Atlanta Braves followed that, getting a start on April 19 against their National League East foes.

Painter has managed to more than hold his own, and he is going to play a major role in the team, stopping its skid and turning things around.