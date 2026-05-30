Orioles Slugger Could Be Great Trade Target for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been able to get the season back on track, and as the team hopes to be a contender this year, they do have a clear need.

Following their terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have been playing much better of late and are back over the .500 mark. Considering the struggles that they had to start the season, this is a very impressive run that they have been on of late.

With a recent sweep of the San Diego Padres on the road, they were able to get a signature series win and prove that they can beat one of the best teams in the league. Now, with some momentum behind them, how they will continue to sustain it is the question.

While they have been playing better, this is still a team that has some flaws. Hitting against left-handed pitching is one of the main ones, with the right-handed hitters in the lineup struggling.

As the team tries to improve, this will be the most logical area to try to do so. With that being said, one potential option for the team could be Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward.

Ward Could Be a Great Option

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Taylor Ward | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With a need for help from the right-hand side of the plate, the 32-year-old makes a lot of sense for the Phillies to target. Due to the struggles of the Orioles this year and Ward being a free agent at the end of the season, he could be a prime trade candidate.

So far this season, while the power numbers are way down from last year, he has still been very effective. In 56 games, he has slashed 256/.400/.360 with two home runs and 16 RBI. However, while his home run numbers are way down from the 36 he hit with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025, he has totaled 15 doubles so far.

While there will be hope that the power numbers start to come along soon, he still has an OPS over .750 and would be considered one of the best right-hand hitters in Philadelphia.

With the prospect pool lacking for the Phillies, a player like Ward could come at an affordable price and still make a positive impact. While they would certainly like to see his power numbers be better, he is on an expiring deal and still could help them offensively against left-handed pitchers.