Creating Hypothetical Trade Proposal for Phillies To Acquire Byron Buxton

The Philadelphia Phillies are finally back over the. 500 mark after a terrible start to the year. Now, as the team hopes to get back into contention, upgrades to one key area are needed.

With the slow start that the Phillies got off to, there was understandably a lot of panic about the direction of the franchise. Philadelphia has been a perennial contender in the National League, but they looked very off to start the year.

While not having their ace Zack Wheeler to begin the season likely played a part in that, it was their offense that really held them back. Fortunately, this is a unit that has improved over the last few weeks. However, there is still a long way to go for some players to get their campaigns turned around.

Arguably, the biggest problem for the team so far this year has been their production against left-handed pitchers. The right-handed sluggers of the lineup have not performed well overall, and this is the top need for the team.

While adding a slugger to the middle of the lineup is challenging during the year, Philadelphia will be attempting to do so. One player who could be a great option for them is Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton. In this blockbuster hypothetical proposal, they land the talented slugger for a significant trade package.

Phillies Get: Byron Buxton

Twins Get: Justin Crawford, Gage Wood, Aroon Escobar

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This might be a steep trade package for a Philadelphia team that doesn’t have a ton of elite prospects right now. They really do appear to be one great right-handed bat away from being able to contend in the National League.

Even though Buxton’s health is a bit of a concern, he is a very good player when healthy. So far this year, he has slashed .259/.319/.579 with 17 home runs and 27 RBI. Due to the Twins not being a very good team, the slugger could be made available and would be a perfect fit for what the Phillies are looking for.

Adding a player of Buxton’s caliber in the lineup between Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper would give Philadelphia one of the best trios in the league. Furthermore, Buxton would have the ability to fix the Phillies’ issues against left-handed pitching very quickly.

Overall, with the team being a veteran group, continuing to be aggressive and trying to make a run at a World Series makes sense. In order to achieve that, adding a strong right-handed slugger like Buxton is a necessity.