Phillies Ability To Make Blockbuster Complicated by Farm System

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few glaring needs on their roster that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski would love to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

All season long, the Phillies have needed another right-handed bat to balance the lineup. Ideally, that player would be an outfielder after Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffered season-ending injuries.

There is a massive void at the backend of their starting rotation, and the bullpen needs help bridging the gap to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran after Brad Keller suffered a UCL injury that ended his campaign.

Dombrowski has shown an ability to pull a rabbit out of the hat previously, and he will have to do it again this year. However, the current state of the Phillies' farm system will certainly complicate his ability to pull off blockbuster trades.

Phillies have 0 prospects in Keith Law's Top 70

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) has recently shared an updated list of the top 70 prospects in baseball. Philadelphia doesn’t have a single player on that list, which will make their ability to pull off impactful deals ahead of the trade deadline all the more difficult.

There are still avenues that Dombrowski can use to overcome the lack of top-flight prospects to build packages around. Intriguing young players litter their minor league system, but they are going to have issues competing with offers that other contenders can make.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seven players in the updated top 70 from Law. The St. Louis Cardinals have four, while the Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers have three. The Chicago Cubs have two.

Those are the teams that the Phillies are likely going to be competing against when looking to make trades ahead of the deadline. And based on farm system rankings and depth, there are going to be challenges competing with their offers.

Phillies top propects have not panned out in 2026

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their No. 1-ranked prospect coming into the season, shortstop Aidan Miller, has yet to play because of a back injury that required surgery. That subsequently dropped him from these rankings.

Starting pitcher Andrew Painter, who was a top prospect entering the year, struggled mightily in the Major Leagues and hasn’t been performing well since his demotion to Triple-A either.

Gage Wood, their first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, is quickly rising the ranks and performing well. It is hard to envision Philadelphia wanting to part ways with him, but he is likely their best trade chip right now.

To get deals done, Dombrowski might have to overwhelm people with quantity-over-quality packages of prospects.

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