Phillies MLB Trade Deadline Wish List Continues Expanding

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into the second half of the 2026 MLB season with a lot of positive momentum.

Despite their disastrous start to the season, they are only two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings. Things have gone well for the franchise since Don Mattingly took over as interim manager, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Overtaking the Braves in the division is the No. 1 goal, and to help make that possible, Dave Dombrowski is going to look to make some additions ahead of the MLB trade deadline. And there are multiple items on their ever-growing to-do list.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required), the Phillies are looking to add multiple relief pitchers, a starting pitcher and a right-handed hitter ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Phillies looking for pitching help, right-handed hitter

Apr 10, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski before game against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That is a lot of additions the team is looking to make. But it is a necessary thing to try and do given how far ahead the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to be of their peers when it comes to being a World Series contender.

It is fair to question whether or not Philadelphia has the means to address all of those needs. Their farm system is not held in very high regard, even after the 2026 MLB Draft provided them an opportunity to add some more high-upside youth to the organization.

Their No. 1-ranked prospect, shortstop Aidan Miller, is dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined for the duration of the 2026 season to this point. The struggles of Andrew Painter, who was their top pitching prospect before graduating from that status this season, won’t help their case.

However, Dombrowski will be motivated to get deals done because he knows time is ticking on this core. Catcher J.T. Realmuto is in his age-35 campaign. First baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are all in age-33 seasons. Zack Wheeler is dealing but is now 36 years old.

Phillies fans should root for Red Sox, Tigers to sell

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; American League Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the National League during the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The time is now to strike deals that can help push the Phillies closer to being able to get past the Dodgers and win a title. Alas, Dombrowski knows a delicate balancing act needs to be done because he still has to pay at least some attention to the future and doesn’t want to deplete the organization completely of long-term assets.

If Philadelphia is going to acquire bullpen help, Aroldis Chapman and Garrett Whitlock of the Boston Red Sox have been previously mentioned, but their turnaround could lead to the team not selling.

Tarik Skubal is the starting pitcher everyone is keeping an eye on. While the fan base would love Mike Trout or Byron Buxton to be acquired, neither player really wants to move, meaning lower-tier players such as Jo Adell or Seiya Suzuki could be the target for a right-handed slugger.

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