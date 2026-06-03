Why Aidan Miller Still Has a Chance To Help Phillies Even With Latest Setback

The season isn't lost for Philadelphia Phillies star prospect Aidan Miller, but it's starting to enter that territory.

The team announced Miller has been experiencing discogenic pain and facet inflammation in the lumbar spine. He will undergo a procedure called a radiofrequency ablation of the facet joints.

What Miller has is lower back discomfort, which is caused by a damaged or degenerated intervertebral disc in the spine. The treatment Miller is receiving uses controlled heat to destroy tissue by using radio waves to create a current that heats the small area of nerve tissue. The heat destroys that area of the nerve and stops it from sending pain signals to the brain.

Miller will have a week of rest before continuing his rehab. He still hasn't swung a bat in months, but has the goal of returning to game action in six to eight weeks.

Is Miller's season lost? Or can he salvage it and make it up to the Phillies at some point in 2026? The latter seems improbable, but Miller's season isn't lost yet.

The planned return

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

If Miller can progress in his rehab again, the timetable is to be back by early August. This is for a return to game action, not sitting out for two months.

If Miller returns to game action by early August, there's a good chance he'll be on a rehab assignment in Clearwater and/or Reading to get his timing back. The optimism here is that Miller can return to Triple-A Lehigh Valley by mid-August.

What if Miller comes back to Lehigh Valley by Aug. 18? He'll have 30 games remaining with the IronPigs to try and salvage his season, perhaps hit Triple-A pitching well enough to be in the Phillies' plans for a bat off the bench by the end of the season and for the postseason run.

This is wishful thinking and heavy optimism, but it is possible if the star prospect reaches his timetable. If you count the rehab assignments, Miller should get at least 40 games under his belt.

Losing a year of development

Phillies' Aidan Miller Out Six To Eight Weeks Following Back Procedure https://t.co/dTh0IETBZG pic.twitter.com/e0sWpESsuz — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 3, 2026

This is the biggest setback for Miller in 2026. He was expected to challenge Alec Bohm at third base and/or Bryson Stott at second base for playing time. The Phillies still view Miller as a shortstop long term, but have relented to play Miller where he can contribute early on in his major league career.

Miller has only played eight games in Triple-A to this point. The first half of the season was figuring out Triple-A pitching and challenging for a roster spot by July. With Philadelphia's offensive struggles, they could have used a lurking Miller at this stage in the season.

Instead, his back has been a major concern. There's still a chance Miller may not even play in a game this year; it would be just like Andrew Painter in the year he lost with Tommy John surgery.

If the young shortstop can return by August, there's still an opportunity he can salvage his season. He may be in Lehigh Valley the remainder of the year, but at least the back problems won't be as big an issue if Miller can stay on the field.

Plan for 2027

Feb 25, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (96) slides safely into second base against Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) at Charlotte Sports Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The best thing for Miller and the Phillies would be to get ready for 2027. Miller can still help Philadelphia this season by getting back on the field and helping out Lehigh Valley.

Miller can remain in Triple-A all year, and if he hits well enough, bring him up as a reward for the work he put in to get there. If Bohm and Stott aren't hitting, perhaps Miller can get some at-bats in September and contribute.

To take the pressure off Miller? Just have him in Lehigh Valley for the remainder of this campaign when he is healthy enough to play games and get him ready to take over a starting job at the Major League level in 2027.

Bohm will be a free agent after this year. Stott will be heading into his final year of arbitration. Miller will end up playing either second or third base in 2027 if he can stay healthy all offseason.

This back injury is a concern, so using 2027 as a goal to help the Phillies is more realistic. The franchise can't rule out 2026 yet, but that's all based on when Miller actually returns to game action.