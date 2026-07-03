Phillies' Closer Jhoan Duran Rightfully Named NL Reliever of the Month

As the Philadelphia Phillies get a rare Friday off because of the World Cup in Kansas City, the team will be getting set to start their series on Saturday. However, with the team performing really well, one of their key players was recently recognized for a strong month of June.

Following their bad start, there have been few teams in baseball that have been better than the Phillies. Currently, the team has a 49-39 record and are right behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Over the last several years, the Phillies have been able to establish themselves as a contender in the league, but have ultimately fallen short of their goals. Now, with the summer here, Philadelphia will be seeking some upgrades for their team. However, one spot that they don’t need to worry about this year is their closer. After trading for Jhoan Duran last year, the Phillies have one of the best in the game.

Duran Named Reliever of the Month

Your AL and NL Relievers of the Month for June:



Jacob Latz: 16 IP, 19 Ks, 1.13 ERA, 11 saves

Jhoan Duran: 11 IP, 18 Ks, 1.64 ERA, 9 saves pic.twitter.com/aDPEf4DzYW — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2026

At the trade deadline last season, Philadelphia made a major splash with the acquisition of Duran. The talented right-hander has been everything that the Phillies could have asked for in the role, and he made a positive impact last year and has carried that over into this season.

So far in 2026, he has totaled a 1.52 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 21 saves in 29.2 innings of work. With a lot of saves already at the midway point of the season, Duran has most impressively only blown one save this season.

The right-hander has been a key part of the success of the team, and considering that the Phillies have struggled to find a lockdown pitcher in the ninth inning, the decision to acquire him last season has been a very wise one.

In June, Duran had the best month among any relief pitchers in the National League, totaling a 1.64 ERA, nine saves, and 18 strikeouts in 11 innings of work. As Philadelphia starts things in baseball in October, having a pitcher like Duran is going to be a major luxury.

Now, while the right-hander has been great, the team will likely need to add some help around him. The middle relief group has not been strong, and getting some arms, and perhaps a southpaw, would be wise. However, while those issues can be addressed, the team is very fortunate to have Duran.