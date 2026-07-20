Phillies Among Top Three Potential Fits for Blue Jays Slugger

With the second half of the season underway for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team was certainly hoping to get off to a better start in their opening series. However, despite a series loss to the New York Mets, the Phillies are a contender this year once again.

While it would have been a weird thing to say in April when it appeared that nothing could go right for Philadelphia, this team is now going to be a buyer at the MLB Trade Deadline in a couple of weeks.

The Phillies have been able to have a remarkable turnaround after being 10 games under the .500 mark early on. Now, they are trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

However, in order to accomplish that goal, Philadelphia needs to make some improvements. This is a team that has become very top-heavy with talent, and they have some glaring needs.

The Phillies are no stranger to being buyers at the trade deadline, and that is going to be the case once again this year.

Contributors to The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated their trade board with just two weeks until the deadline. One player who the Phillies were listed as a potential fit for was Toronto Blue Jays slugger Daulton Varsho.

Blue Jays Might Sell

Jul 19, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (5) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off a year in which they nearly won the World Series, the 2026 campaign has been a major disappointment for Toronto. This was a team that spent a lot of money this offseason to improve as well, but has yet to see the results on the field.

With the team struggling, they could elect to move some players this summer, and one of the options will be Varsho. As a player on an expiring contract, getting some prospects for him would be ideal if the Blue Jays don’t believe that they can make the playoffs.

So far this season, Varsho has slashed .239/.305/.384 with seven home runs and 24 RBI. While his slugging percentage is way down from last year, he still has some good pop in his bat and is a very strong defender.

While it has been a bit of a down season in terms of production, he could be an affordable target for the Phillies to get some more depth for their outfield. With more pressing needs in the bullpen now, using their assets to improve there makes more sense.