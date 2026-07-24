Phillies ‘Would Love To Bring Back’ Former Relief Pitcher

Arguably the biggest hole that the Philadelphia Phillies need to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline is in their bullpen.

The team has not received the kind of production they were hoping for from the lefties in their bullpen, with Jose Alvarado and Tanner Banks struggling mightily. Another major blow was dealt when Brad Keller, their biggest free agent addition this winter, suffered a UCL injury.

At least one, if not two, relief pitchers are needed to help bridge the gap to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran alongside Orion Kerkering. And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Phillies are showing interest in a reunion with a former relief pitcher: Jeff Hoffman of the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Now, they enter the pennant stretch with perhaps their most flawed team since this run began. They are in desperate need of a late-inning reliever, and would love to bring back Jeff Hoffman of the Toronto Blue Jays,” Nightengale wrote.

Jeff Hoffman reunion could work for Phillies

Jun 17, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) throws in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Jaiden Tripi-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hoffman left Philadelphia as a free agent after the 2024 campaign, agreeing to a three-year, $33 million deal with the Blue Jays. That offseason was a tumultuous one for the veteran righty, who had negotiations with the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, but things fell apart because of his physical.

He entered free agency with a ton of positive momentum, coming off the most productive seasons of his career. In 2024, he had a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances and 66.1 innings, striking out 89 batters.

That resulted in a 2.2 bWAR and an All-Star appearance that summer. He set multiple single-season career highs and cashed in on a nice contract with Toronto. However, he has not been able to keep that production up.

Hoffman had some peaks and valleys in 2025 as the team’s closer. He did record 33 saves and finished an MLB-high 59 games. But he had a 4.37 ERA, a 100 ERA+ and a 4.90 FIP in what was a very pedestrian campaign.

Jeff Hoffman is ideal bounce back target

Jul 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His -0.4 bWAR and 4.40 ERA in 2026 aren’t great, but underlying metrics paint a much more positive picture. His ERA+ is at 103, and his FIP is a stellar 2.66, so there might be some poor luck involved in his raw production.

Hoffman has certainly settled in as the season has progressed, and, given his previous experience in Philadelphia, could continue that in an atmosphere he is comfortable with and has previously thrived in.

It would be interesting to see what the Blue Jays’ asking price is for Hoffman, and if they’d also include outfielder Daulton Varsho, looking to kill two birds with one stone in a trade with Toronto.

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