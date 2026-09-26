Phillies Offensive Struggles Dimming Playoff Outlook

It wasn’t very long ago that the Philadelphia Phillies looked to be in a great position to earn a playoff spot in the National League.

The team was clicking on all cylinders, right in the mix for the No. 1 Wild Card seed. However, the team has struggled mightily in September, with their last series win coming against the Arizona Diamondbacks from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2.

Since that point, the team has split series with their NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Washington Nationals. They have lost three-game sets to the Braves, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers. With a Magic Number of 2 entering their final regular-season series against the Tampa Bay Rays, that number didn’t change after Game 1.

The Phillies lost the opener at Citizens Bank Park, with their offensive struggles continuing in a 2-0 loss. They were shut down by starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who has been completely unlocked by the Rays since being acquired from the Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Phillies offense has gone ice cold at worst time

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) grabs his leg with an apparent injury while running to first base during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Second baseman Luis Arraez was injured in the series finale against the Brewers, and in the first game without him, the team’s offense looked out of sync again. His replacement, Edmundo Sosa, went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Only four hits were recorded, all singles. The team drew three walks, but put no real pressure on Tampa Bay with a single base runner reaching second in the game; that occurred in the sixth inning when Trea Turner and Bryce Harper started the frame with back-to-back singles.

At that point, Peralta was lifted in favor of Cam Booser, who got Bryson Stott and Bryan De La Cruz to line out to end the threat. The lineup was shut down by the Rays bullpen, as no one got a hit or drew a walk against Booser, Kevin Kelly, Cole Sulser or Bryan Baker, who recorded his MLB-leading 41st save.

Phillies outlook does not look good for postseason

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) during a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the current form of this Philadelphia offense, even if they qualify for the postseason, their stay looks like it will be quick. There is only so much a pitching staff can do if a team cannot generate any offense.

Through 21 games in September, the Phillies have a wRC+ of 79, which is the second-worst mark in the MLB, with only the Washington Nationals being worse. Harper and Kyle Schwarber are the only players on the team with a league-average or higher wRC+ who are healthy, with Arraez being a third.

After finding so much success in August, getting on base at an impressive clip, the Phillies have regressed hard to the mean. They need a lot of players to snap out of their funk; otherwise, a lot of help from the San Diego Padres is going to be needed to hold off the Diamondbacks.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!