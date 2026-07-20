Phillies Receive Bold Prediction for NL East Race With Braves

After starting this season 9-19 and looking like they were going to fall into the Delaware River, the Philadelphia Phillies started to turn things around under interim manager Don Mattingly, who replaced the fired Rob Thomson.

After losing two out of three games to the New York Mets to start their second half, the Phillies are now three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race.

Over the last few weeks, Philadelphia has cooled off and won nine of its last 17 games. Five-time All-Star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is seemingly nearing a return from a hamstring injury, and starting pitcher Chris Sale's throwing arm has been like a laser this year.

But there is a feeling that Atlanta will soon go down in a heap of skin and hair, at least when it comes to the divisional standings. The Athletic (subscription required) surveyed its Major League Baseball staff on several topics recently, including which teams will win their respective divisions, and 77% of them said the Phillies will finish on top of the NL East.

Phillies predicted to chase down Braves in NL East

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) tags out Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Phillies have been alternating wins and losses over the last few weeks, the Braves have done even worse by losing 10 of their last 17 contests. Their offense has been a bit inconsistent, and their pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries. Even when healthy, their starting pitchers are a bit underwhelming.

Philadelphia has its own pitching issues, starting with Aaron Nola's struggles. He has an ugly 5.68 earned run average this season, and interestingly, his ERA has been even worse in the friendly confines of Citizens Bank Park than it has been on the road.

Its bullpen was already lacking before relief pitcher Brad Keller tore the UCL in his right elbow. He's expected to miss the rest of the year, even if he doesn't need to undergo surgery.

But starter Cristopher Sanchez continues to shine brightly, even though he has struggled at times away from Philly, and 36-year-old Zack Wheeler is putting forth a career-best effort, even if he was snubbed by the voters for the All-Star Game.

Phillies have head-to-head matchups they can chase down Braves

Jul 6, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) calls to the bullpen during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On offense, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber continue to do their thing. Schwarber currently leads the majors with 33 home runs and is on top of the National League with a .566 slugging percentage. Trea Turner, who has been criticized for years for being a weak hitter in high-leverage situations, has turned things up a notch lately.

The Phillies don't seem to have the manpower on either offense or defense to take down the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this fall (they will start a three-game home series against L.A. on Monday). But with seven games against Atlanta remaining, they should have a good chance of leapfrogging Atlanta in the standings.

They were swept by Atlanta and then lost a subsequent series to the Braves, two games to one, in April. But that was when Philadelphia was struggling. It is a different team now, and it could be even better later this summer and into the fall.

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