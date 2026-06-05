Phillies Announce Minor League Players of the Month for May

The month of May was a very successful one for the Philadelphia Phillies, who turned their season around with an 18-10 record.

Their ace, Cristopher Sanchez, was dominant. He didn’t allow a single run across 39 innings pitched, which earned him the National League Pitcher of the Month Award, just beating out the equally dominant Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sanchez wasn’t the only player in the Phillies organization to be recognized for stellar performance in May. They recently announced their minor league players of the month, with several playing at a high level.

Winning the Hitter of the Month Award is outfielder Griffin Burkholder. A second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Freedom High School in Chantilly, Virginia, he looks much more comfortable at Single-A Clearwater this year than in his first professional season in 2025.

Griffin Burkholder, Alex McFarlane and Ramon Marquez win awards

In May, he produced a .352/.440/.606 slash line with 14 RBI. That certainly helped boost his season-long numbers, with a slash line that sits at .281/.397/.455 through 31 games and 147 plate appearances.

Burkholder has nearly matched his extra-base hit output from 2025 in 2026, already hitting 10 doubles, one triple and three home runs. He is striking out a little less and drawing more walks as well.

On the mound, Philadelphia handed out a Co-Pitcher of the Month Award to two players: Alex McFarlane and Ramon Marquez. Both players were dominant, with McFarlane pitching for Double-A Reading and Marquez in Single-A with Burkholder.

McFarlane is knocking on the door of a promotion. He was called up to the Major Leagues earlier this year but didn’t make an appearance before being sent back down, where he has mowed down overmatched batters.

Congratulations to our Players of the Month for May!



Hitter of the Month: Griffin Burkholder

Co-Pitchers of the Month: Ramon Marquez and Alex McFarlane pic.twitter.com/6zBPkiMzab — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) June 5, 2026

In May, he threw 10 innings and didn’t allow an earned run, while striking out 33% of the batters he faced. Opponents produced a measly .189 batting average against him, as a move to Triple-A Lehigh Valley could be in the near future. He has a 0.42 ERA across 21.1 innings with 30 strikeouts against 84 batters.

Marquez has been working mostly as a starter and has been throwing the ball well. Through 18.2 innings in May, he had a 1.45 ERA, 43.8% strikeout rate, a 0.91 WHIP and a .164 batting average produced by opponents against him.

All three players earned the recognition from the organization, and the future looks incredibly bright for the Phillies youngsters.