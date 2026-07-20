Phillies Promote Prospect Dominating Minors To Help Bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of bullpen help for the stretch run of the season.

It is likely the No. 1 priority for Dave Dombrowski ahead of the MLB trade deadline at this point. A relief pitcher was near the top of their wish list before veteran Brad Keller suffered a UCL injury, creating another void on the pitching staff.

While Dombrowski will certainly canvass the league for relief help, the Phillies are looking for an answer internally for now. As shared by Minor_League_News on X, the team is promoting Alex McFarlane from Double-A Reading to join the Big League team.

It was only a few days ago that interim manager Don Mattingly was asked about the flame-throwing righty being a part of the Major League bullpen, but he didn’t have much to say about the situation.

Phillies promoting Alex McFarlane to MLB

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alex McFarlane (71) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Until I start hearing his name, he's not really an option at this point," Mattingly said to Phillies on SI. "Anyone that's on the roster always ends up being a possibility."

There was speculation that McFarlane was being held in Double-A so that he could continue dominating and become a trade chip to use ahead of the deadline next month. Others said that he was gaining experience in late-game and high-leverage situations as a closer.

Whatever the case may have been for the organization to keep him with Reading for as long as he was, he is now set to join the Big League club to help them out. It is a promotion that has certainly been earned with his dominance in the minor leagues.

He has been blowing away Double-A hitters, allowing a .187 batting average against to go along with a 2.06 ERA across 32 appearances and 35 innings pitched. McFarlane has not yet made an appearance above Double-A in his professional career, so he will certainly be tested in the Major Leagues, but he looks ready for the challenge.

BREAKING: Phillies RHP prospect Alex McFarlane has been called up to the big leagues#phillies #ringthebell — Minor_League_News (@MLN_X_) July 20, 2026

This is a smart move by the Phillies to see what McFarlane can offer them at the highest level. Should he hit the ground running, it will change their plans ahead of the MLB trade deadline; they will no longer need to add multiple relief pitchers and could focus on other needs, such as a right-handed hitter and starting pitcher.

With McFarlane set to make his Big League debut, all eyes will turn to 2025 first-round pick Gage Wood next. A promotion to the MLB seems unlikely since he hasn’t thrown more than 70 pitches or five innings in an outing, with the team monitoring his innings.

Also, Mattingly hasn’t heard anything about him helping at the Major League level. But that was also the case with McFarlane, and he is now on his way to Philadelphia just days later.

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