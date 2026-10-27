Why This Could Be the Most Important Offseason Yet for the Phillies Front Office

The Philadelphia Phillies have made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, but the team isn’t heading in the right direction.

Since advancing to the World Series and losing to the Houston Astros in 2022, their stay in the postseason has been shortened every subsequent year. They lost in seven games in the NLCS in 2023 to the Arizona Diamondbacks before being ousted by the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS the last two years after winning the National League East both of those seasons.

This past campaign, a September collapse nearly cost them an NL Wild Card spot. But their stay was short-lived in the postseason, as they were eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in three games.

Now, the pressure is on President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski to reshape an aging roster that still has some star power but is lacking the depth necessary to contend in a competitive NL playoff landscape.

Phillies front office under immense pressure this offseason

May 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski looks on in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is what makes this offseason so important for the Phillies front office. It feels like it will be the last hurrah to try and get this core of first baseman Bryce Harper, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, shortstop Trea Turner, catcher J.T. Realmuto and starting pitcher Zack Wheeler a championship.

So many of the same issues that have plagued the team in recent years exist entering an offseason with so many uncertainties thanks to labor unrest. The Philadelphia bullpen struggled during the regular season, especially finding production from left-handed pitchers.

In the postseason, their two most trusted relievers, rookie Alex McFarlane and closer Jhoan Duran, surrendered runs to lose Game 1. In Game 3, their inability to find starting pitching depth reared its ugly head again with Aaron Nola struggling to get the job done.

Heading into the winter, the Phillies look to have most of their bullpen figured out. There are five spots that are locked in, and two could go to Orion Kerkering and Tanner Banks if they prove worthy in the offseason and spring training.

Phillies have needs all over roster

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) returns to the dugout after a visit to the mound in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bringing in at least one experienced option, preferably a southpaw, would make a lot of sense. Finding a swingman would help a lot as well. Going into the regular season with no reliable options beyond Wheeler, Nola, Jesus Luzardo, Cristopher Sanchez and Andrew Painter would be a recipe for disaster.

Along with some of those pitching woes, the offense was nowhere near the level of production that was expected. Turner and Realmuto had the least productive seasons of their respective careers, and the outfielders were underwhelming as a whole.

Finding a right-handed hitter with some power is near the top of the team’s to-do list. Someone such as Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki would certainly look nice in the middle of the Philadelphia lineup.

There is a lot of work to do, and this is the most important offseason for this front office. Dombrowski knows the clock is ticking and is planning for life after this core starts this winter.