Phillies Being Aided by Bryce Harper’s Significant Improvement in Key Area

Bryce Harper is having yet another tremendous season in his eighth year with the Philadelphia Phillies. At 33 years old, he continues to find new ways to improve his game and help his team win.

This season in particular, he set a few new goals going into the year. Harper wants to play all 162 games, which he has yet to do in his career. The most games he’s played in a single season is 159 in 2018, his final year with the Washington Nationals. His second goal, which he set in spring training, is to walk 140-150 times this year.

Harper has yet to miss a game this season, as he currently leads all of baseball with 140 games played. When it comes to drawing walks, he leads all of baseball with 100 this season, and he is on pace to finish the year with one of the best walk totals of his career.

This is all including a mid-season switch to the outfield following the trade deadline, as he continues to prove that he’s one of the top players in the game.

Bryce Harper showing incredible strike zone recognition

Sep 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts after missing a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper is aware that he sees fewer pitches in the zone than most hitters in the game do, and has adjusted by lowering his first-pitch swing rate from 54% last year to 47% in 2026. As a result, he’s posted his highest walk rate since 2021, which also happens to be his most recent MVP campaign.

“The fact that he’s walking is just huge for him,” Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly said of Harper, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “Because we talked about it in spring training. You know, he talked a lot about the guy behind him, but I always feel like that guy has to protect himself by swinging at strikes. And then forcing the line to keep moving.”

Despite the noticeable increase in walks he’s taking, Harper revealed that he’s just trying to work good at-bats and isn’t necessarily trying to walk.

Bryce Harper proving to still be one of the best in baseball

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper hits an RBI double in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I have no idea,” Harper said. “I don’t have an answer. I’m just trying to have good at-bats. I know it’s in there. I know I can do it. But I wish I had a better answer. You know, I’m not really thinking about it. Just trying to have good at-bats, hit stuff hard over the plate when I need to, and take my walks when I can.”

Harper is locked in, and with a month left in the season, it’s time for the Phillies to make one final push for the NL East division title. They’ve already cut the deficit between them and the Atlanta Braves to three games by winning 15 of their last 18 games, and face them seven out of the next 10 games.

With Harper leading the way and continuing to show discipline at the plate, it will continue to help the Phillies significantly in this crucial stretch of games.

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