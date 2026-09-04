Phillies Entering Do-Or-Die Stretch of Schedule To Make Run

The Philadelphia Phillies just finished up a West Coast trip with a visit to the Arizona Diamondbacks, a team that was chasing them in the National League playoff picture.

They were able to win the series, taking two out of three games to expand their lead to 5.5 games. The Phillies are now heading back to the East Coast, where the most important stretch of the regular season will begin.

Philadelphia is currently four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East standings. There is no better way to catch a team than beating them head-to-head, and that is the opportunity that the Phillies will have over the next 10 days.

Citizens Bank Park will be where the biggest series of the weekend is being played. The Braves are visiting for a four-game set that will go a long way to determining if Philadelphia is going to be able to chase them down in the standings.

Phillies set for massive four-game set against Braves

Apr 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) and Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (30) check on home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski (76) after he was hit by a foul ball during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put real pressure on Atlanta, the Phillies need to win three out of four games on their home field. That would cut their deficit in half, putting all the pressure on a Braves squad that has been cruising along in first place since that 9-19 early-season hole Philadelphia dug itself into.

A large portion of that early-season hole was created by Atlanta. The NL East rivals faced off six times in a 10-day stretch, with seven games against the Chicago Cubs mixed in. The Phillies went 1-5 against the Braves, with the final defeat being their 19th of the season, which led to Rob Thomson being fired.

Don Mattingly took over as interim manager, and the rest, as they say, is history. Philadelphia is now 79-61 entering this series, but this is a completely different team than the one that took the field near the end of April.

The back end of the starting rotation, which was a mess for most of the season, has been solidified by Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter. Zack Wheeler looks to have figured things out after a tough stretch as well.

Phillies are completley different team from last Braves series

Aug 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) high fives teammates in the dugout following a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Phillies have adopted a more calculated approach at the plate, working counts and drawing more walks. Bryce Harper has set the tone, and his teammates have followed suit, with the addition of Luis Arraez helping change the team.

Expect a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. Fans will be ready to cheer on their favorite team, willing them to victory on the field.

However, this four-game series is just the start. Philadelphia will host the Houston Astros, another first-place team, for three games before heading on the road for another set with the Braves.

If the Phillies are going to make up the deficit in the standings, there is no better time than now. Going 5-2 in these seven games should be the goal, at a minimum. 6-1 would be even better because it means they took the season-long tiebreaker, going 7-6 out of the 13 matchups in 2026.