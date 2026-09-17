Phillies Claim Veteran Pitcher off Waivers From White Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking far and wide for help in the bullpen down the stretch run of the season.

With starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo landing on the injured list, effectively ending his regular season, other pitchers are going to have to step up in his absence. That includes relief pitchers, as bullpen games could become part of the norm for the Phillies over the final 10 games of the season.

Looking to add as many reinforcements as possible, Philadelphia is going outside of the organization for some late-season help. As shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com on X, the Phillies have claimed right-handed pitcher Jose Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Urquidy was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sept. 15 when the team recalled left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz to the roster. To make room for the veteran on their 40-man roster, the Phillies moved right-handed relief pitcher Caleb Kilian to the 60-day injured list, likely ending his 2026 campaign.

Phillies claim Jose Urquidy off waivers from White Sox

Aug 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Urquidy (70) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia will be the third franchise Urquidy pitches for this season if he gets into a game with them. He began 2026 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he struggled mightily with a -0.6 bWAR across five appearances and 6.1 innings with an 8.53 ERA.

However, his 4.20 FIP indicated there may have been some bad luck in his raw production. He pitched much closer to that level after Chicago acquired him via trade ahead of the deadline on July 26 in exchange for right-handed pitcher Felix Doroteo.

In six appearances, including one start, Urquidy threw 22.2 innings with a 4.37 ERA and 0.3 bWAR. He was effective in a multi-inning role, and the Phillies could look to deploy him in a similar fashion to help eat innings down the stretch of the season.

Phillies claimed RHP José Urquidy off waivers from the White Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Caleb Kilian transferred to 60-day IL. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 17, 2026

Urquidy does have playoff experience, both as a starter and relief pitcher, if Philadelphia needs an experienced arm in the postseason. He won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022, throwing three shutout innings in his only appearance, which came against the Phillies.

It will be interesting to see what the franchise has planned for Urquidy down the stretch. He could certainly factor into the mix as a fresh arm, as he hasn’t taken the mound for the White Sox since Sept. 8.

Along with Urquidy, the team also has Nestor Cortes, who signed a Major League deal a few weeks ago, ramping up activity for a late-season call-up.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!