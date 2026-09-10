Jesus Luzardo Matched Impressive Phillies History Dominating Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies had to be disappointed with how the third game of their four-game set with the Atlanta Braves turned out.

With a chance to cut into their deficit in the National League East race, the Phillies needed six outs from their bullpen. Aaron Nola delivered seven stellar innings to set the team up for its second straight win.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be. Alex McFarlane surrendered a game-tying, three-run home run to Ronald Acuna Jr. in the eighth before an Alex Riley triple in the ninth plated the game-winning run against Jhoan Duran.

Down 2-1 in the series with the season-long tiebreaker now lost, Philadelphia had to pick itself up for the series finale. Luckily, they had Jesus Luzardo taking the mound, and he was up for the task, putting together a historically good performance.

Jesus Luzardo had historically dominant start against Braves

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesús Luzardo (44) is doused with water by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) and left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) after his complete game two-hit shutout against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in his career, Luzardo threw a complete game. To make it even sweeter, it was a shutout, easily the best outing of his 150-start career in the MLB. The Braves had no answer for him, recording only two hits and drawing a single walk, while he racked up 12 strikeouts.

It could not have come at a better time, because the Phillies’ offense was non-existent. The only run that was scored in the game, which was completed in well under two hours, was a solo home run by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in the bottom of the eighth inning.

That performance from the talented lefty could not have come at a better time for Philadelphia, which proved they can hang with the elite teams in the MLB in that series. He also was able to write his name into the franchise record books.

Phillies pitchers to throw a CG shutout with 12+ K's and no more than 2 hits allowed:



- Jesus Luzardo (today)

- Cole Hamels (2015 no-hitter)

- Curt Schilling (1996)

- Steve Carlton (1972)

- Curt Simmons (1952)



That's the list. — Paul Casella (@Paul_CasellaMLB) September 7, 2026

As shared by Paul Casella of MLB.com on X, Luzardo became only the fifth pitcher in Phillies history to throw a complete-game shutout with 12+ strikeouts and no more than two hits allowed.

The other hurlers on the list are Cole Hamels, who threw a no-hitter in 2015, Curt Schilling in 1996, Steve Carlton in 1972 and Curt Simmons in 1952.

That is an impressive list for Luzardo to become a part of. In the midst of the best season of his career, he has thrust himself into the mix for the NL Cy Young Award despite such an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Let him cook 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZfLBPOTxla — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 7, 2026

Luzardo is now 14-5 on the season with a 2.87 ERA across 29 starts and 178.2 innings pitched. He has 221 strikeouts, making history along with Cristopher Sanchez as only the third left-handed duo to record back-to-back seasons of 200+ strikeouts.

This has been a special year for Luzardo, one that could end with even more history being made if he can continue the level of dominance he has shown on the road in 2026.

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