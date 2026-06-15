Phillies Could Get Second Shot Pursuing Infielder in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of an upgrade offensively ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Their series with the Milwaukee Brewers solidified just how much work there is to do. In a three-game set, they sandwiched a 9-8 victory with two shutout losses, getting mowed down by Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison.

Inconsistency at the plate has plagued the Phillies all season. Their turnaround was made possible by some lights-out pitching performances, but if they want to seriously make some noise, upgrades need to be made offensively.

They are going to be on the lookout for outfielder help ahead of the trade deadline, but that focus could shift to the infield once the offseason rolls around. One player to keep an eye on as a potential target is Bo Bichette.

Phillies could have chance to make another run at Bo Bichette

Jun 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) runs after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Philadelphia thought they had secured a deal with Bichette this past offseason when he was a free agent for the first time. But, in the 11th hour, their National League East rivals, the New York Mets, swooped in and signed him to a three-year, $126 million deal.

However, there are opt-outs after every year of the deal, and the expectation around the league, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, is that he is going to hit the market again this winter.

“Teams expect New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette to opt out of the final two years of his Mets contract after the season, giving clubs like the Philadelphia Phillies a second shot at him,” he wrote.

He is making $2 million this year on top of the $40 million signing bonus he received. Should he decide to opt out of his contract, he would receive another $5 million.

Will Athletics actually bring stars to Las Vegas with glitzy new ballpark on the Strip and no state taxes? 'We won't have trouble recruiting' https://t.co/JkMo6FoJZp — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 15, 2026

Still owed $79 million, it’s hard to envision Bichette opting out of the final two years of his contract, given how he has performed thus far this season. He got off to a painfully slow start, which has contributed to the Mets’ lack of success on the field in 2026.

Bichette has started to catch fire in June, looking more like the player whom New York thought they were getting. In 12 games and 51 plate appearances, he has a .333/.333/.625 slash line with three home runs, three doubles and one triple.

Philadelphia certainly looked to have caught a break with Bichette renegging on their deal, given how poorly he began the campaign. But, given how much their own infielders have struggled this season at the plate, a shake-up is almost assuredly coming this offseason.

If Bichette hits the open market again, making a run at him makes sense for the Phillies, especially if he ends the campaign on a high note.

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