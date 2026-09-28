Projecting the Phillies Playoff Roster for NLDS With Braves
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It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in their final game of the regular season.
The Phillies are the No. 3 Wild Card team in the National League and will be heading on the road to play in the NLWC against the No. 3 seed in the NL, their rivals, the Atlanta Braves. They will now start to prepare for that matchup.
Who will be suiting up for Philadelphia in the three-game series? We take a shot at predicting the Phillies’ roster for the NLWC against the Braves.
Catcher
J.T. Realmuto
Garrett Stubbs
Rafael Marchan
Philadelphia has held three catchers on the roster for a while now, and there is no reason to believe they won’t continue with that. J.T. Realmuto is the clear-cut starter, handling a lion’s share of the playing time behind the plate.
Marchan hasn’t gotten into a game since Sept. 12. Stubbs got into a game on Sept. 26, but before that, Sept. 17 and Sept. 11 were the most recent times that he got into the lineup in any capacity.
As long as Realmuto is healthy, he is going to be starting and likely playing every inning behind the plate. His bat has been ice cold, but he brings a lot to the table as a defender.
Infielders
Kyle Schwarber
Alec Bohm
Bryson Stott
Trea Turner
Edmundo Sosa
Luis Arraez
The status of Luis Arraez is up in the air after he suffered an ankle injury in the third game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Since he hasn’t been placed on the injured list yet, it is fair to assume he will be put on the NLWC roster and could be used as a pinch hitter.
With Arraez injured, the Phillies don’t have a backup infielder, with Edmundo Sosa being inserted into the lineup at third base and Bryson Stott moving back over to second base. Alec Bohm remained at first base and Trea Turner is locked in at shortstop.
Kyle Schwarber has played some first base, but is the designated hitter more often than not. Bryce Harper did move to first base for one game without Arraez, but was back in right field for the finale.
Outfielders
Bryce Harper
Bryan De La Cruz
Justin Crawford
Brandon Marsh
Derek Hill
If Harper isn’t in right field, Philadelphia will go with Bryan De La Cruz there, with Brandon Marsh in left field and Justin Crawford in center field. Derek Hill is the perfect piece coming off the bench or to start against a lefty, as he is capable of playing all three spots in the grass.
Starting Pitchers
Aaron Nola
Cristopher Sanchez
Andrew Painter
Zack Wheeler
It will be interesting to see how things shape up for the Phillies. Does Aaron Nola still take the ball in Game 1 after starting on two days' rest on Sept. 26 against the Rays? Will Wheeler be available in any capacity after starting on Sept. 27 to clinch the playoff spot?
Cristopher Sanchez making a start is the only thing known for sure, likely in Game 2. Painter is likely going to take the ball at some point as well, probably in Game 3 if necessary, with Jesus Luzardo ramping his activity up.
Relief Pitchers
Jhoan Duran
Alex McFarlane
Tim Mayza
Tanner Banks
Chase Shugart
Jesus Luzardo
Jonathan Bowlan
Brooks Raley
The Philadelphia bullpen has been messy. Right now, the only pitchers who interim manager Don Mattingly has any real confidence in are closer Jhoan Duran and Alex McFarlane. Luzardo looks ready to help as well.
Beyond that, it is a lot of question marks. Jonathan Bowlan has been dealing with a nagging injury, but wasn’t placed on the injured list. Tanner Banks has looked better in recent outings, which could get him back in the mix over Jose Alvarado, who imploded in his last two appearances.
That is why Brooks Raley was selected, because he threw a shutout inning on Sept. 26 in his first appearance in a week.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.