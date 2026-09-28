Projecting the Phillies Playoff Roster for NLDS With Braves

It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 7-3 in their final game of the regular season.

The Phillies are the No. 3 Wild Card team in the National League and will be heading on the road to play in the NLWC against the No. 3 seed in the NL, their rivals, the Atlanta Braves. They will now start to prepare for that matchup.

Who will be suiting up for Philadelphia in the three-game series? We take a shot at predicting the Phillies’ roster for the NLWC against the Braves.

Catcher

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) react after the Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubbs

Rafael Marchan

Philadelphia has held three catchers on the roster for a while now, and there is no reason to believe they won’t continue with that. J.T. Realmuto is the clear-cut starter, handling a lion’s share of the playing time behind the plate.

Marchan hasn’t gotten into a game since Sept. 12. Stubbs got into a game on Sept. 26, but before that, Sept. 17 and Sept. 11 were the most recent times that he got into the lineup in any capacity.

As long as Realmuto is healthy, he is going to be starting and likely playing every inning behind the plate. His bat has been ice cold, but he brings a lot to the table as a defender.

Infielders

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28), second baseman Luis Arraez (4), second baseman Bryson Stott (5) and shortstop Trea Turner (7) celebrate win against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Schwarber

Alec Bohm

Bryson Stott

Trea Turner

Edmundo Sosa

Luis Arraez

The status of Luis Arraez is up in the air after he suffered an ankle injury in the third game of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Since he hasn’t been placed on the injured list yet, it is fair to assume he will be put on the NLWC roster and could be used as a pinch hitter.

With Arraez injured, the Phillies don’t have a backup infielder, with Edmundo Sosa being inserted into the lineup at third base and Bryson Stott moving back over to second base. Alec Bohm remained at first base and Trea Turner is locked in at shortstop.

Kyle Schwarber has played some first base, but is the designated hitter more often than not. Bryce Harper did move to first base for one game without Arraez, but was back in right field for the finale.

Outfielders

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts to his team after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Harper

Bryan De La Cruz

Justin Crawford

Brandon Marsh

Derek Hill

If Harper isn’t in right field, Philadelphia will go with Bryan De La Cruz there, with Brandon Marsh in left field and Justin Crawford in center field. Derek Hill is the perfect piece coming off the bench or to start against a lefty, as he is capable of playing all three spots in the grass.

Starting Pitchers

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Nola

Cristopher Sanchez

Andrew Painter

Zack Wheeler

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for the Phillies. Does Aaron Nola still take the ball in Game 1 after starting on two days' rest on Sept. 26 against the Rays? Will Wheeler be available in any capacity after starting on Sept. 27 to clinch the playoff spot?

Cristopher Sanchez making a start is the only thing known for sure, likely in Game 2. Painter is likely going to take the ball at some point as well, probably in Game 3 if necessary, with Jesus Luzardo ramping his activity up.

Relief Pitchers

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jhoan Duran

Alex McFarlane

Tim Mayza

Tanner Banks

Chase Shugart

Jesus Luzardo

Jonathan Bowlan

Brooks Raley

The Philadelphia bullpen has been messy. Right now, the only pitchers who interim manager Don Mattingly has any real confidence in are closer Jhoan Duran and Alex McFarlane. Luzardo looks ready to help as well.

Beyond that, it is a lot of question marks. Jonathan Bowlan has been dealing with a nagging injury, but wasn’t placed on the injured list. Tanner Banks has looked better in recent outings, which could get him back in the mix over Jose Alvarado, who imploded in his last two appearances.

That is why Brooks Raley was selected, because he threw a shutout inning on Sept. 26 in his first appearance in a week.