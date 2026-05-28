Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez Nearing Another Major Milestone

As the Philadelphia Phillies get set for a massive weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has to be pleased with what they were able to accomplish against the San Diego Padres this week.

Following a bit of a lackluster week in which they went (2-4) at home and lost both of their series to the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians, the Phillies headed out West and were able to bounce back in a major way.

Against a very good Padres team, Philadelphia was able to go into Petco Park and sweep them. This was undoubtedly a bit of a statement for the Phillies and proves that they can play with some of the best teams in the league.

There was certainly a concern about their recent success coming against some lesser opponents, but how they played against the Padres was encouraging. In the series, it was the pitching that really led the way for them. The starting rotation is clearly the strength of the team, and this group is turning out to be special. With two aces on the staff, the Phillies are a team to fear in a potential playoff series, and southpaw Cristopher Sanchez is on an all-time roll right now.

Sanchez Nearing Another Major Feat

Most consecutive scoreless outings of 7+ innings, since at least 1900:



1988 Orel Hershiser: 6

1968 Don Drysdale: 6

2026 Cristopher Sánchez: 5 *active

2007 Brandon Webb: 5

1968 Bob Gibson: 5

1904 Doc White: 5 https://t.co/ld9PJIliKT — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 27, 2026

With Sanchez setting a new franchise record that stood for over 100 years of scoreless innings pitched in a row, the left-hander is on quite a run right now. In May, he didn’t allow a run in any of his starts, and he has been going deep into games as well. With a complete game shutout mixed into that stretch, what Sanchez has been able to accomplish hasn’t been seen in a long time.

In a day and age where starting pitchers don’t go deep into games anymore, Sanchez's going seven innings in five consecutive starts is impressive in itself. Couple the fact that he hasn’t allowed a run, and it's even more impressive.

The left-hander is now chasing down Orel Hershiser and Don Drysdale as the only two pitchers since 1900 to throw seven scoreless innings in six straight starts. Sanchez will have a chance to reach that mark next week once again against San Diego, but this time at home.

It has been an extremely impressive run for the southpaw, and he has been a major part of the team turning it around. Furthermore, with one of the best pitching months of all time, he is in the driver's seat for the NL Cy Young award.