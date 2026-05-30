Phillies Designate Veteran Pitcher for Assignment To Active Max Lazar

The Philadelphia Phillies have shaken up their organizational depth chart ahead of the second game in their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Relief pitcher Max Lazar, who has yet to pitch with the Major League team this year because of injury, has been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. However, he isn’t reporting to the Big League team.

Instead, with his rehab assignment complete, he is being optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following his reinstation. However, a corresponding move was required because he had been added to the Phillies’ 40-man roster.

To accommodate him, Philadelphia has made a move with another pitcher. Zach Pop, who was on the 15-day injured list with the Major League team, also completed his rehab assignment. He was reinstated but may not return to the organization because he was designated for assignment.

Phillies DFA Zach Pop to add Max Lazar back to 40-man roster

Mar 12, 2026; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Pop (56) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It is a bit of a surprising move to see Pop get DFA’d. He was a significant part of the bullpen early in the season, making seven appearances, with his last one coming on April 12 before he was placed on the injured list.

His production was solid, pitching 7.1 innings with a 3.68 ERA, striking out six and walking three. He had a 0.1 bWAR as well. The last outing he had with the team was a surprise start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, taking the mound when Andrew Painter dealt with migraines pre-game.

Alas, it wasn’t enough for him to keep his spot on the 40-man roster, which has been assumed by Lazar, who was a big part of Philadelphia’s bullpen during the 2025 season. He made 36 appearances, throwing 41.1 innings and producing a 4.79 ERA to go along with 26 strikeouts.

Should reinforcements for the Big League bullpen be needed, he could very well be the first player to receive a promotion to The Show.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Phillies returned RHP Max Lazar from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley, reinstated him from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Zach Pop was… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 30, 2026

Right now, the bullpen looks pretty set for interim manager Don Mattingly. It has been a strength for the team recently with Jhoan Duran back and healthy, reassuming his spot at the backend as the closer.

Orion Kerkering is throwing the ball incredibly well as part of the bridge to Duran in the ninth inning. Brad Keller is also throwing well, and Jose Alvarado is finding his rhythm from the left side to provide some balance to the late-game pecking order.

Chase Shugart has also been a surprise source of excellent production, helping make up for the struggles of Tanner Banks, who has a 6.41 ERA in 20 appearances and 19.2 innings pitched.