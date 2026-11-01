Phillies Drop in Power Rankings Expected With Offseason Needs

Heading into the offseason, the Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of star power in their core, but age is beginning to catch up to them.

First baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber are as dynamic of a hitting duo as there is in baseball. Unfortunately, they were two of only three players on the roster, along with Bryson Stott, who were qualified hitters to have a wRC+ above the league average.

The lineup needs a boost, especially with corner infielder Alec Bohm, second baseman Luis Arraez and utilityman Edmundo Sosa all hitting free agency. Their situation in the outfield is also messy, as the team is in need of at least one everyday addition and someone who can, at the very least, be a platoon partner for Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford.

Don’t forget the need for a capable catcher to pair with veteran J.T. Realmuto, who had the least productive season of his career in 2026. And to figure out what to do with shortstop Trea Turner.

Where are Phillies in MLB power rankings?

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) visits the mound in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is a lot of needs to address before even getting to the pitching staff. And explains why the Phillies are among the biggest fallers, along with the Houston Astros, in the MLB power rankings put together by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

Philadelphia came in at No. 8 heading into free agency, and they are lucky to be that high. The last impression the team made was going 10-14 in September, nearly suffering a historic collapse to earn the final Wild Card spot on the last day of the regular season, before being eliminated by the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round.

There are a lot of high-priced veterans who make up this core, which creates some flexibility issues with the payroll. No one is taking on Turner or Realmuto with how much they struggled in 2026. Hopefully, they can bounce back, because they will be part of the plan moving forward, for better or worse.

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144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents



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On the bright side, the Phillies do have a starting rotation that can cover up issues. Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler are as good of a trio as there is in MLB. Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola figured things out in the final months of the season, stabilizing the back end.

Depth needs to be added behind them, along with in the bullpen. Closer Jhoan Duran and setup man Alex McFarlane were the only guys that Don Mattingly trusted down the stretch. Heading into 2027, Jonathan Bowlan, Caleb Kilian and Tim Mayza are locked into spots as well. The final few spots should include a swingman and at least one more left-handed option.

That is a lot of needs for a team, especially one that already has $196.4 million tied up in only seven players.

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