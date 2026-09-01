Phillies Duo Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo Make MLB History

The Philadelphia Phillies have won four games in a row heading into their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, including a sweep of the Los Angeles Angels on the road in Anaheim.

However, the week was highlighted by left-handed starters Cristopher Sánchez and Jesus Luzardo making history.

On Wednesday, Luzardo struck out nine batters across seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit against the Seattle Mariners on the road. He notched his 200th strikeout of the season during this outing.

On Saturday, Sánchez followed in Luzardo’s footsteps, also recording his 200th strikeout against the Angels. He tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out eight.

Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo reach 200-strikeout plateau again

Aug 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Sánchez and Luzardo struck out 200+ batters for the Phillies last season and this season. The pair became just the third left-handed duo in MLB history to strike out 200+ batters in consecutive seasons.

They join two other Philadelphia pairs of pitchers in this achievement. Cliff Lee and Cole Hamels each struck out 200+ batters in back-to-back seasons in 2012 and 2013, while Rube Waddell and Eddie Plank accomplished the feat all the way back in 1904 and 1905 for the A’s.

Luzardo became the 11th Phillies pitcher to record multiple 200+ strikeout seasons, and then a few days later, Sánchez became the 12th Philadelphia pitcher to accomplish the feat.

The list includes two additional teammates, as Aaron Nola has struck out 200+ batters in five seasons, and Zack Wheeler has three such seasons under his belt.

Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo have 200 K in back-to-back seasons.



They’re just the third LHP teammate duo in MLB history to do it in consecutive years, joining two other Philadelphia pairs:



Cliff Lee/Cole Hamels (2012-13 Phillies)



Rube Waddell/Eddie Plank (1904-05 A’s) — Cole Weintraub (@WeintraubCole) August 30, 2026

Luzardo and Sánchez rank second and third, respectively, in the National League in strikeouts. Milwaukee Brewers’ young phenom Jacob Misiorowski leads the NL with 222 strikeouts; Luzardo is second on the list with 203, and Sánchez follows with 202.

Luzardo reached the 200-strikeout mark one other time in his career before joining the Phillies at the beginning of last year, doing so for the Miami Marlins in 2023. He recorded 208 strikeouts in 32 starts that season, going 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA.

For Sánchez, it’s his first two seasons with 200 or more strikeouts. He struck out 153 for Philadelphia in 31 starts in 2024, posting a 3.32 ERA while going 11-9.

Luzardo and Sánchez have made MLB and Phillies history with a month left to go in the regular season. Philadelphia will need the duo to be at the top of their game as they make a final push, as they currently trail the Atlanta Braves by five games in the NL East and are up by 4.5 games and tied for the top Wild Card spot entering play on Aug. 31.

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