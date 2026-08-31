Cristopher Sanchez Has Earned Elite Ranking Leading Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies fans will love how ESPN's updated in-season list of MLB player rankings, ranking the top-50 players in baseball, came out. 17 MLB experts weighed in, providing their rankings of the top-50 players, with ESPN taking the average to create a list.

Multiple Phillies players appeared on the list, with Cristopher Sánchez being the highest-ranked representative. According to this list, Sánchez is the No. 6 best player in the game.

Sánchez has made a name for himself this year in what has been a Cy Young-caliber season. He currently leads all MLB pitchers with a 7.0 WAR and leads all of baseball with 16 wins.

The left-hander owns a 16-4 record with a 2.52 ERA in 28 starts and 175.1 innings in 2026, to go along with a career-high 10.4 SO/9. He threw a complete-game shutout on May 16 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and started the All-Star Game for the National League.

Cristopher Sanchez is one of the best players in baseball

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his most recent start, he struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits and a walk over seven shutout innings. He recorded his 200th strikeout of the season during that outing, marking the second consecutive season he has reached the 200-strikeout plateau.

Perhaps his biggest accomplishment so far in 2026 was his incredible scoreless inning streak from earlier this season. The left-hander made history back in May and June, compiling a 50 2/3 consecutive scoreless-inning streak that came to an end in early June.

The streak was the longest in Phillies history and the longest ever by a left-handed pitcher. It was also the fifth-longest single-season inning streak since the mound moved to its current distance of 60 feet, 6 inches in 1893.

Cristopher Sánchez records his 200th K of the season 👏 https://t.co/oze5dbgR3i pic.twitter.com/2zZ7WxkIGH — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2026

Sánchez also had a fantastic season last year in 2025, as he led all of baseball with an 8.1 WAR and finished second in NL Cy Young voting behind Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

In his first full season in 2024, the left-hander pitched to a 3.32 ERA with an 11-9 record in 31 starts. He led all of baseball with two complete games and one shutout, and then he truly put his name on the map the next campaign, in 2025.

Sánchez has been in the National League Cy Young Award conversation this entire season and has proven himself as one of the best pitchers in the game over the past couple of years. His ranking of No. 6 on this list is an accurate assessment when looking at the consistent success he has maintained for multiple campaigns.

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