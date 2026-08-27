Phillies Pitching Duo Rightfully Among Best Players Aged 28 in MLB

The Philadelphia Phillies have a top-heavy roster, with their core being full of All-Star players carrying the team.

While there has been some discussion about their aging core, with so many regulars already being on the wrong side of 30 and multiple already being in the mid-30s, there are some key contributors who are just entering their prime and will be building blocks for years to come.

Two of those players are on the pitching staff: left-handed starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and right-handed relief pitcher Jhoan Duran. They were both named runner-ups in a recent piece done by Will Leitch of MLB.com highlighting the best players from around the league at every age.

There was some stiff competition for the Phillies duo, who were listed as runner-ups along with Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers. But the player atop the list is someone they are going to be spending a lot of time trying to get out in the coming years: right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr.

Jesus Luzardo and Jhoan Duran have both been excellent for Phillies

Aug 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws a pitch during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves star has battled several injuries throughout his career, but when he is on the field, he is one of the most electric athletes in the sport. Whether it is an incredible display of power, his lightning speed on the basepaths or his rocket arm throwing base runners out, he certainly deserves the title as the best 28-year-old in the MLB.

However, the gap isn’t as big as it once was for his age group. Luzardo and Duran are certainly shrinking that difference with some stellar performances on the mound.

Both players were selected to the National League All-Star Team this year, the first time either hurler has achieved that honor. Both were deserving, with Philadelphia’s coaching staff getting the most out of both.

When Luzardo was acquired from the Miami Marlins in a trade, they were betting on his potential and being able to keep him healthy. It has been a winning wager, with the talented lefty taking his game to another level in 2026.

Jesus Luzardo, Jhoan Duran in midst of career seasons

Aug 6, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 26 starts, he has a 3.23 ERA across 156 innings with 194 strikeouts. He is going to set career highs across the board, unlocking his immense potential with the Phillies. His 4.7 bWAR is already tied for his highest single-season mark and he still has a month left to go.

Another trade acquisition, Duran has turned into one of the best closers in baseball. He has converted 28 saves this season with a 1.75 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 46.1 innings.

His workload hasn’t been as heavy as in years past, but it seems to be working because his production has been elite. Duran was already an established closer with the Minnesota Twins, but has been even better in the City of Brotherly Love.