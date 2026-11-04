Phillies Have 21 Minor League Players Hit Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on this offseason because they should be amongst the most aggressive franchises in free agency seeking out upgrades.

While all of the focus thus far has been on how they may improve their Major League roster, that isn’t the only free agency that will start to heat up. Minor league free agency is officially underway as well, with 504 total players being declared minor league free agents.

Out of those 504 players, 21 of them are from the Phillies farm system. Only the Seattle Mariners (36), Athletics (27), Texas Rangers (25), Washington Nationals (23), San Diego Padres (23) and Detroit Tigers had more than Philadelphia.

A large portion of those players are from the Triple-A level, with 326 total being declared free agents. From Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Phillies affiliate, 15 of the organization’s free agents played this past season.

Phillies have 21 players hit minor league free agency

Mar 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Dylan Moore (25) hits an rbi single against the New York Yankees in the third inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few of those players reached the Big Leagues with Philadelphia in 2026. Outfielder Steward Berroa got into six games when the team’s depth was decimated by players getting hurt, with Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas both suffering season-ending injuries.

The versatile Dylan Moore is also a free agent. He received a look as a utilityman earlier in the season, playing in 16 games, but failed to make a positive impact with a -0.2 bWAR, going hitless in 12 at-bats.

Another recognizable name is Carter Kieboom. A first-round pick of the Washington Nationals in 2016, No. 28 overall, he has not appeared in a Major League game since 2025 and will be looking to latch on with a new franchise this winter after producing a .270/.354/.388 slash line in 107 games and 429 plate appearances with the IronPigs.

On the mound, veteran Lou Trivino carries the most MLB experience with 337 games. After missing the 2023 and 2024 campaigns with injury, Trivino pitched in 47 games in 2025 between the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and the Phillies.

The following Phillies minor leaguers elected free agency:



RHP Andrew Bechtold

RHP Sam Carlson

RHP Drake Fellows

RHP Brian Keller

RHP Casey Lawrence

RHP Michael Mercado

RHP Daniel Robert

RHP Levi Stoudt

RHP Lou Trivino III

RHP Giussepe Velasquez

LHP Kolby Allard

LHP Tucker… pic.twitter.com/dXM6d8x5jn — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) November 4, 2026

Right-handed pitcher Kolby Allard also reached the Big Leagues this past season, getting into four games with the Cleveland Guardians.

Five players from Double-A Reading have become free agents. The last player on the list, right-handed pitcher Giussepe Velásquez, was with High-A Jersey Shore.

That is a lot of depth that the organization is going to have to replace this winter. It is going to be difficult for a lot of these minor leaguers to latch on to new teams, given the uncertainty of the labor talks, with Dec. 2 as the date of a potential lockout.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!