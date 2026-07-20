Phillies ‘Would Love’ To Make Trade for Mets Relief Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have a few glaring needs that Dave Dombrowski is going to try to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.

Big moves have become something of the norm for Dombrowski with the Phillies. He has done a wonderful job upgrading the roster ahead of the deadline year after year, but this year could be his most challenging.

The team needs a right-handed hitter, preferably one in the outfield. Alas, that is something of a need around the MLB. Philadelphia also needs help on the pitching mound, both in the rotation and the bullpen.

A relief pitcher is needed with Brad Keller heading to the injured list because of a right UCL injury. To fill that void, the team has reportedly set its sights on a New York Mets pitcher: Luke Weaver.

Phillies want to acquire Luke Weaver from Mets

Jun 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Phillies, who already were seeking a right-handed hitting outfielder, now are in desperate need of a setup man with veteran Brad Keller out for the year with a torn UCL in his right elbow. They would love to acquire Mets reliever Luke Weaver, but the price tag may be high,” wrote Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports in a recent piece updating MLB trade deadline rumors.

It comes as no surprise that the asking price would be high for the talented right-handed reliever. He is someone the Mets have in their plans beyond the 2026 season, when they are expecting to contend for the playoffs again in 2027.

Signed to a two-year, $22 million deal this past offseason, Weaver has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a lost season for New York. He is in the midst of the best season of his career with a 2.03 ERA across 38 outings and 40 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts.

Things got off to a tough start for Weaver in 2026, as he carried a 6.00 ERA into May. But after giving up two earned runs in an outing against the Washington Nationals on April 30, he was in the discussion as the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball.

Luke Weaver has surrendered his first earned run since April 30th.



Weaver had gone 28.1 innings without allowing an earned run. pic.twitter.com/sZKmg6Gyy4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 17, 2026

He went 25 consecutive outings, covering 27 innings, without allowing an earned run. Opponents couldn’t figure him out, with Weaver allowing only 11 hits, seven walks and hitting one batter.

That streak was actually ended by the Phillies when Trea Turner hit a solo home run off him in the bottom of the eighth inning in the first game coming out of the second half on July 16. It was only the third long ball that Weaver had allowed this season, and the first since April 30.

Adding a relief pitcher of that caliber to their bullpen would help shore things up ahead of All-Star closer Jhoan Duran.

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