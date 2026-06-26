Phillies Have Multiple Finalists To Start in MLB All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is going to be held at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fans of the hometown team could be fortunate enough to see some of their favorite players in the starting lineup for the National League All-Stars when the game takes place on Tuesday, July 14.

That is because multiple Phillies players have advanced beyond Phase 1 of the MLB All-Star voting process and advanced to Phase 2, which starts on Monday, June 29, at 12 pm ET and closes Thursday, July 2, at 12 pm ET.

Overall, Philadelphia has three finalists. It would have been four, but because Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was the leading vote getter in the NL at designated hitter, he is automatically a starter, eliminating Kyle Schwarber from the mix.

Phillies have three finalists for NL All-Star Team starting lineup

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

While the slugger won’t be starting, it would be shocking if he wasn’t selected to the All-Star Game as a reserve on the NL squad. Which of his teammates could join him there?

Second baseman Bryson Stott made the cut and will be going up against Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves for the starting spot at the keystone. At first glance, this could be viewed as a landslide for Albies, but Stotts does have a case.

He is leading all second basemen in RBI since May 1 and also makes an impact with his defense and base running. In June, he has been even better, making a late push for All-Star consideration.

At third base, Alec Bohm is a finalist, going up against Max Muncy of the Dodgers. This is going to be a tough one for Bohm to keep pace in, as the Los Angeles third baseman received the fourth most votes overall in Phase 1 with 2,890,181.

Alec, Brandon, and Bryson are one step closer to starting the All-Star Game in Philly 🤩



FINAL VOTING BEGINS MONDAY pic.twitter.com/31UPfoTklh — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 25, 2026

Bohm has gotten going after a slow start and could be in consideration, given the struggles of other players at the hot corner this year and the fact that he is part of the team hosting the event this summer.

Last but certainly not least is Brandon Marsh. He is one of six finalists in the outfield and looks to have a great shot at being named a starter after having the second-most votes of the NL outfielders throughout Phase 1.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Teoscar Hernandez of Los Angeles nursing injuries, Marsh’s odds of landing in the starting lineup are high even if he isn’t voted in. However, getting the necessary votes would feel so much better.

Marsh is certainly worthy with a .324/.357/.518 slash line as the most consistent hitter in the team’s lineup this season.