This Phillies Duo Is Making a Strong Case for the Hall of Fame

An interesting debate involving two Philadelphia Phillies star players was discussed on a recent episode of MLB Network’s “MLB Now” this week.

Hosts Jon Heyman, Steve Phillips and Ron Darling all debated whether Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are future Hall of Famers.

MLB Now on X posted a poll asking the fans what their opinion is on this debate, asking the fans, “Do you think Bryce Harper & Kyle Schwarber are future Hall of Famers?” The options were Harper, Schwarber, both or neither.

Of the 2,038 total votes, 52% of voters said they believe both Harper and Schwarber are future Hall of Famers. 33% of voters indicated that Harper is a Hall of Famer, while just 4% said that just Schwarber is a Hall of Famer. In a surprising development, 11% of voters said “neither.”

Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper building intriguing Hall of Fame cases

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (right) greets designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) crossing home plate on a two-run home run which was his second home run of the game during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Heyman expressed his opinion, saying the only wrong answer is that neither is a Hall of Famer.

“There’s only one wrong answer there, and that’s neither, because obviously Harper is a Hall of Famer at this point,” Heyman said.

In 15 MLB seasons with the Washington Nationals and Phillies, Harper has a career .279/.386/.519 slash line with 380 home runs, 1,095 RBI, a .905 OPS and a 55.6 WAR across 1,862 games.

Harper is a two-time NL MVP (2015 with WSH, 2021 with PHI), 2012 NL Rookie of the Year, an eight-time All-Star and 2022 NLCS MVP. He is also a four-time Silver Slugger and the 2018 Home Run Derby Champion.

"There's only one wrong answer and that's neither [of them]."@JonHeyman, @StevePhillipsGM and Ron Darling discuss the Hall of Fame cases for Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. https://t.co/nehb7OjMPN pic.twitter.com/Nuyp4ZVsLw — MLB Now (@MLBNow) June 22, 2026

In 12 MLB seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Nationals, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia, Schwarber has 369 home runs, 836 RBI, an .854 OPS and a 22.1 WAR in 1,365 games.

He is a 2016 World Series Champion with the Cubs, a three-time All-Star and has led the National League in home runs twice in his career (2022 and 2025), while leading all of baseball with 132 RBI in 2025. He finished second in NL MVP voting in 2025 behind Shohei Ohtani. Schwarber is a Silver Slugger winner and was All-Star Game MVP in 2025.

Ironically, Harper hit for his first career cycle this past Saturday against the Mets. He became the 11th player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. In the very same game, Schwarber hit three home runs, including two in one inning, in what was a historic performance for both Harper and Schwarber.

Darling proposed a concern for Schwarber is his position, that he’s been a DH for most of his career.

Phillies sluggers not done producing at high level

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Only the position for Schwarber might take issue with some of the voters being a DH for most of his career.”

Heyman shared his thoughts on whether he believes Schwarber will be a Hall of Famer.

“Schwarber’s got a shot, Heyman said. “He’s got another four and a half years to go. He has 369 career home runs. If he goes even at a slightly lessened pace, if he’s at a 40 home run pace, he’s gonna be over 500 home runs. So at that point, he probably is a Hall of Famer.”

Both sluggers are 33 years old and have several years of their careers ahead of them, which will be impactful in their case to become Hall of Famers someday. Harper and Schwarber are one of the best power-hitting duos in the league, and will remain that duo in Philadelphia for years to come, as they are signed through 2030 and 2031, respectively.