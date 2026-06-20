Phillies Have Surprisingly Met Expectations So Far Despite Rocky Start

As the Philadelphia Phillies hope to take their weekend series with the New York Mets, the team has to be pleased with how they have performed of late.

It is no secret that it was a terrible start to the season for the Phillies. This was a team that started off the campaign with a (9-19) record and had the worst run differential in baseball. The decision to fire manager Rob Thomson has proven to be the right one, and the team has really turned it around since.

Furthermore, while firing Thomson sent the shock that the team needed to wake up, the return of Zack Wheeler has also been a major catalyst. As one of the best pitchers in baseball, his absence to start the season might have been overlooked a bit. Since returning, he has been pitching like one of the best in baseball.

While the team has turned things around, there are certainly still some areas that they will be seeking to improve. The lineup, especially, is an area of need, with the outfield likely being a priority. However, even though it has been a rocky road to get here, the team has been living up to their expectations coming into the season.

Phillies Surprisingly Meeting Expectations

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While it has certainly been a strange way to go about it, Philadelphia has been able to get back five games over the .500 mark and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. This has been a remarkable turnaround, and the Phillies are showing no signs of slowing down.

While the National League has proven to be very challenging, Philadelphia has played against the best of the best over the last few years and are no strangers to having to handle the pressure.

With an expectation of being a team right around the 90-win mark this season, the Phillies are on a close pace to that and will likely continue to improve as the season goes on.

At the trade deadline, this will certainly be a team that will be adding some players, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them even try to make a splash or two. Philadelphia has some clear needs, and they are all reasonable to address this summer.

Overall, while it has been a strange way to go about it, the Phillies are a team that is meeting expectations so far this season.