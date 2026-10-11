Phillies Inability To Draft and Develop Talent Haunting Team

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most consistent teams in the MLB in recent history, making the playoffs in five straight seasons.

However, they are slipping from their position as a contender. After advancing to the World Series in 2022, they have seen their stay in the postseason get shorter and shorter since that point.

As long as they have veterans such as Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Zack Wheeler on the roster, they will be in win-now mode. However, sustaining success with that aging core is becoming more and more difficult.

The 2026 season was a trying one. Interim manager Don Mattingly got the team back on track after a 9-19 start, but the season-long issues that plagued them carried over into the postseason.

Phillies need to figure out short- and long-term outfield plan

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) watches his two-run home run during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of shortcomings that have to be addressed, but the biggest reason the team is in the position it is right now has been its inability to draft and develop young talent. The position that has felt that most is the outfield.

One-year veteran fixes in free agency have not worked in recent years, with Max Kepler and Adolis Garcia being recent additions in consecutive winters. The organizational depth chart has a ton of outfielders, but none that the team was willing to count on for the playoffs.

Colby Thomas, who was acquired in a deadline deal from the Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson, was the only member of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley team who was in “stay ready” camp, according to Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic (subscription required).

Philadelphia’s farm system has not been highly regarded in recent years, and this is a prime example of why. They have needed help in the outfield but haven’t been able to develop any players who can contribute at the Big League level.

Phillies need Justin Crawford, Dante Nori to develop

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (2) reacts in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Since 2020, eight rookies with at least 50 plate appearances have played the outfield for the Phillies: Matt Vierling, Mickey Moniak, Luke Williams, Johan Rojas, Weston Wilson, Otto Kemp, Crawford and Gabriel Rincones Jr.,” Varnes wrote.

The Phillies still have hope that Justin Crawford can turn into a productive, reliable MLB player. His first season in the Major Leagues was shaky, but he looks like he can be a contributor, at least as a platoon player.

Pressure is also on Dante Nori, a first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. He could begin the 2027 campaign in Triple-A, but his development will be key to the team’s ability to compete in the near future.

There is a lot for the Phillies to sort out, but getting the outfield in order is near the top of their priority list.

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