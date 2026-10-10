Why Phillies Should Not Trade Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for what feels like a pivotal offseason for the team, and some tough decisions will need to be made. With everything seemingly on the table, that could also mean trying to move one of their stars.

Coming off a disappointing exit from the postseason, the Phillies are going to be entering the winter with some big decisions to make. Philadelphia has made the playoffs for five straight years, but has yet to make it back to the World Series since they lost in 2022.

While making the postseason is a great accomplishment, especially for that many years in a row, expectations are higher for the Phillies. This is a franchise that expects to win the division and be a real contender in the postseason. Unfortunately, neither of those things happened this year, and the team was eliminated in the NL Wild Card Round.

Now, as often happens when a team doesn’t reach their expectations, it feels like everything is suddenly on the table. For the Phillies, this is a veteran group that is paying their core a lot of money. One player who there has been some speculation around is star slugger Bryce Harper.

Why the Phillies Should Not Trade Harper

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) stands on second base against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the argument can certainly be made that Philadelphia should shake things up, trading Harper would be an extreme. This season, he was an All-Star once again and had a solid campaign. In 2026, he slashed .269/.380/.485 with 29 home runs and 87 RBI. Furthermore, while injuries have been an issue at times in the past, he was able to stay healthy throughout the season.

At 33 years old, he was able to play in all 162 games for the first time in his career. Considering that he moved to the outfield at the trade deadline, this is an impressive feat.

Harper is under contract with the Phillies for another five years, and moving him likely would create a significant void. While he hasn’t been an MVP-caliber player of late, he has been an All-Star and a key part of the order. Dealing Harper now would certainly indicate that the team is trying to reset, and it’s hard to envision that they would be better if they dealt him.

Overall, while the team might have a desire to shake things up, trading Harper would be a bold move that likely wouldn’t result in them being a better team in 2027.