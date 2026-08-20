Phillies’ Injured Reliever Making Positive Strides in Recovery

The big news concerning the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday was their reported signing of pitcher Nestor Cortes.

Cortes, a 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star as a member of the New York Yankees, may not be able to handle starting duties, but if he is spry enough after undergoing arm surgery this past October, he could bolster their porous bullpen.

The team's bullpen may be its biggest bone of contention as the playoffs slowly but surely approach. Philadelphia needs all the help it can get in that department, and it may be getting some additional help not too long from now, as one of its relievers seems to be on the mend.

Tanner Banks, a left-hander who has been out of action since early July due to a left forearm strain, participated in live batting practice on Tuesday and didn't experience any issues, according to MLB.com. After he takes part in one more batting practice session (his next one is scheduled for this Friday), he could then partake in a rehab assignment.

Tanner Banks progressing positively in recovery

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Tanner Banks (58) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to MLB.com, his return to live game action could take place in mid-to-late September, which could give him just enough time to get ready for the postseason. He was first placed on the injured list on July 9.

Banks' return may not exactly be a silver bullet for the Phillies. Before his injury, he had a 7.14 earned run average, four losses and zero wins this season. But it was just last year that he recorded a robust 3.07 ERA and 61 strikeouts during his first full campaign with them.

Philly had acquired Banks midway through the 2024 season from the Chicago White Sox. As a 30-year-old rookie in 2022, he had an ERA of 3.06, eight years after he was taken in the 18th round of the draft out of the University of Utah.

The Phillies lost 15 of their first 25 games following the All-Star break after they had gotten hot in May and June. But now, they may be starting to regain their mojo. With a 4-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, they have a six-game winning streak, and their 70-58 record has allowed them to pull within 4.5 games of the first-place Atlanta Braves.

After a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park that starts on Friday, the team will be on the road for its next nine games. Following that road trip, Philadelphia will return to Citizens Bank Park for a four-game series against the Braves that could very well decide the race for first place in the NL East.

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