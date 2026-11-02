Phillies Interestingly Named Potential Fit for Rangers Former All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of question marks with their roster heading into the offseason.

One of the biggest question marks is at shortstop. Trea Turner isn’t going anywhere, but he is not guaranteed to be back as the starter in the infield in 2027 after his performance fell off a cliff this past season.

Turner will have to prove that he can handle the position defensively, as he was one of the worst players in MLB with the glove in 2026. Also, coming off the least productive season of his career at the plate, the franchise has to evaluate if the veteran is worth deploying on an everyday basis.

If it is determined a change needs to be made at shortstop, the team could have to look outside the organization to find an answer if Aidan Miller isn't the choice. That means making a trade, and one target could be Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers.

Phillies named trade fit for Corey Seager

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran shortstop was listed among the top 25 trade targets in a list compiled by Dayn Perry of CBS Sports. Seager fell under the NTC targets tier of the piece, as he will have some say over where he is traded, should the Rangers look to deal him.

Acquiring a player of that caliber would normally be difficult for Philadelphia given the current state of their farm system. However, given the injury concerns that Seager carries and his massive contract, as he is owed $155 million through 2031, the asking price will be considerably lower than normal for a player with his resume.

He is a five-time All-Star, two-time World Series MVP and three-time Silver Slugger. Even with the injury concerns, playing in 102 games in back-to-back campaigns, Seager still managed to compile 9.3 bWAR the last two years combined.

The 112 OPS+ that he produced in 2026 is tied for the second-lowest in a single season in his career, but that still would have been the third-best mark on the Phillies, behind only first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Corey Seager would be massive upgrade for Phillies lineup

Sep 6, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a home run during the game between the Rangers and the Rays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In search of a power upgrade in the lineup, Seager would certainly be able to provide that. He has hit at least 20 home runs in five consecutive seasons and has a 162-game average of 32 in his career, with a 4.5% home run rate, well above the 3.1% league average.

The veteran does a good job of working counts and drawing walks, something Philadelphia needs more of. On top of that, he remains a stellar defender. Improving defensively will help overcome some of the underwhelming production the team has had at the plate.

Committing to another player who will be at least 33 years old during the 2027 season is a massive risk, but Seager would be a sizable upgrade over what the team has available right now to play shortstop if Turner isn’t fit for the job any longer.

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