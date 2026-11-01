Why Aidan Miller Could Change Phillies' Offseason Plans

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lot of work to do with their roster but are locked into an aging core that complicates things.

Starting pitchers Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo and Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber make up for $196.4 million. That leaves President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski being hamstrung a little bit this winter.

The Phillies have several needs to address in the lineup. They want another catcher to pair with Realmuto, could use at least one, if not two, outfielders, and possibly some infield help. On the pitching staff, the rotation needs depth, and the bullpen has to be addressed ahead of closer Jhoan Duran.

Finding suitable replacements at affordable prices is easier said than done, but Philadelphia does have an in-house option that could help answer some of their needs: top prospect Aidan Miller.

Aidan Miller will be key to Phillies' offseason plans

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing almost the entire 2026 season with a back injury, Miller was able to return for a few games down the stretch. He has been playing in the Arizona Fall League and has looked good, building some positive momentum into the winter.

Being healthy is the No. 1 priority for the infielder. If he is able to stay on the field, he will almost assuredly be part of the team’s plan at the Major League level in 2027. He was trending toward being part of the plan in 2026 before missing so much time with injuries.

If he is deemed part of the team’s plans, it will make losing Alec Bohm and Luis Arraez, two free agents, much easier to stomach. Miller has been proving capable of handling shortstop, which makes him an option to replace Turner if he has to move positions to the outfield.

The top prospect has showcased game-breaking speed, something the Phillies would like to use more in 2027. But to make an impact with their legs, players have to get on base more, something that was a struggle for Philadelphia.

Adding Aidan Miller will allow Phillies to spend elsewhere

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most importantly, having Miller in the mix would save the franchise a lot of money. Having him as part of the infield mix would be a lot more affordable than bringing back Bohm or Arraez and allow Dombrowski to spend elsewhere on the roster.

Bringing back either of those players on a contract that spans more than one season would also block Miller from having a spot on the Major League roster. In an ideal world, he will prove ready to allocate assets in other areas.

Free agent outfielders Randy Arozarena or Seiya Suzuki are going to be pricey given the lack of options available. Knowing Miller is on a rookie deal would make giving out a multi-year deal to one of those players, or Adrian Morejon, the top left-handed relief pitcher available, much easier to stomach.

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