Phillies' Jose Alvarado Has Earned Major Postseason Role by Pitching Well in September

With just six games left in the regular season for the Philadelphia Phillies, the team will be hoping to finish strong and get the top wild-card spot in the National League.

As the regular season enters the final week, there is still plenty that the Phillies are playing for. This is a team that is right there with the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

Over the next six games, the team will be looking to build momentum, and their competition could be stiff. They will be playing the two teams with the best records in both the NL and the American League.

Starting off the week, it will be three games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and then they will square off for three against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Overall, in September, the results for the team haven’t been very good, and there is some concern with October right around the corner. With the offense struggling, the team will be hoping to see some of their key players break out of slumps and get this unit back on track.

Furthermore, another area that has become a bit of an issue is the bullpen. However, while some have struggled this month, one pitcher has been sharp. That has been left-hander Jose Alvarado.

Alvarado Earning Himself Major Bullpen Role

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) greets relief pitcher Jose Alvarado (46) after winning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the overall season might not have been what the Phillies or Alvarado were hoping for, the left-hander has been impressive in September, and that could be huge for the team.

After being suspended for 80 games last year and not being eligible to pitch in the playoffs, the southpaw will be able to pitch in October, and he could have a major role.

In September, he pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just one run, while striking out nine. With three holds, Philadelphia has been trusting him in more high-leverage situations, and he has delivered.

Due to all of the struggles of other pitchers in the bullpen, Alvarado pitching well of late has been a major boost. The Phillies recently demoted Orion Kerkering to the minors, with him struggling a lot the last couple of months. He was considered to be one of the high-leverage options, but he almost certainly won’t be on the postseason roster now.

As the Phillies look for ways to get the ball to their closer Jhoan Duran, Alvarado has become one of the best ones that they have.