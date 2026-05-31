Phillies Lineup Announced Going for Series Win Against Dodgers

The Philadelphia Phillies have played a very competitive series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road.

After losing a close contest in Game 1, 4-2, the Phillies were able to bounce back in Game 2, winning 4-3. That has set up a rubber match on Sunday afternoon, with Philadelphia looking to win its second series in a row.

In looking to defeat the Dodgers for the second consecutive game, interim manager Don Mattingly is going with his regulars. There aren’t many changes to the lineup in terms of defensive alignment, but the order has been shaken up as he looks to get some veterans on track.

The biggest change that was made recently was shortstop Trea Turner and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber swapping spots. In the second game of the series against the San Diego Padres, Turner was removed from his normal spot atop the lineup and moved into the No. 2 hole.

Phillies announce starting lineup against Dodgers

May 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) celebrates his two-run home run with Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (middle) during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Schwarber was inserted into the leadoff spot, and that is the order Mattingly is sticking with, for now. Batting third and playing first base is Bryce Harper.

That should be the next adjustment that Mattingly makes. Harper leads the MLB with 60 plate appearances with the situation being two outs and zero runners on base.

Those are easy situations for opposing pitchers to deal with Harper in because there aren’t many repercussions if they walk him, given the lack of protection in the lineup. His teammates performing up to their capabilities would certainly help, but Mattingly has to consider an adjustment to his spot in the order.

Batting cleanup behind Harper against the Dodgers is left fielder Brandon Marsh, who has turned himself into one of the toughest hitters in baseball to game plan against defensively.

Playing third base and batting fifth is Alec Bohm, who has shown some signs of life with his bat during May. Another much-maligned infielder, Bryson Stott, is playing second and batting sixth.

Batting seventh and catching is J.T. Realmuto, who has started both games of the series thus far but has struggled. He has struck out four times in his last seven at-bats.

Adolis Garcia is batting eighth and playing right field. His defensive prowess is the only thing keeping him in the lineup at this point because his bat is ice cold. He has three hits in his last 54 at-bats.

Rounding out the lineup is Justin Crawford, batting ninth and playing center field. He has been dealing with his own struggles at the plate, with the bottom third of the lineup offering almost nothing to the Phillies right now.

That will be the lineup, looking to give starting pitcher Andrew Painter as much support as possible, against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

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