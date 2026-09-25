Phillies Lose Luis Arraez To Lower Body Injury Against Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies are locked in a hard-fought game with the Milwaukee Brewers in their season finale, but even if they are able to come away with a victory, it feels like a loss.

That is because one of their key contributors in the lineup, second baseman Luis Arraez, appears to have suffered a leg injury when attempting to beat out a groundball hit to shortstop Cooper Pratt.

He fielded the ball going up the middle, but his throw to first base was off target. Arraez was able to get around the attempted tag by first baseman Jake Bauers, but as he was diving to touch first base, he appeared to have injured himself.

In a post shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com on X, he said that Arraez suffered an ankle injury. Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer shared the same thing: the team is calling the injury a left ankle sprain despite what the video suggests.

Luis Arraez is leaving the game with an apparent left ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/Sk3ZCEVQDU — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) September 24, 2026

Regardless of what injury Arraez is dealing with, his inability to put any weight on his left leg certainly isn’t encouraging. He looked to be in a lot of pain when he was down on the ground.

This could not have come at a worse time for the Phillies. With only three games remaining in the regular season and the playoffs starting on Sept. 29, there isn’t much time for players to recover from an injury.

Phillies lose Luis Arraez to lower body injury

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) grabs his leg with an apparent injury while running to first base during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on his reaction on the field, it is fair to assume this is an injury that could sideline Arraez for a little while. Edmundo Sosa entered the game for him, going to play third base with Bryson Stott shifting to second base defensively.

That could be the everyday alignment moving forward, which would weaken the team’s bench. Sosa has been operating as the backup shortstop to Trea Turner and, against left-handed pitchers, has been playing the outfield on occasion as well.

Interim manager Don Mattingly could also opt to move Bryce Harper back to first base, shifting Alec Bohm back to the hot corner and putting Stott back at the keystone. That was the alignment the team used all season before Arraez was acquired, but their defensive performance was putrid.

It’s a “left ankle sprain” for Luis Arraez, according to the Phillies. He’s undergoing further evaluation. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) September 24, 2026

Hopefully, Arraez avoided anything serious, and he will be able to get back in the lineup soon. Losing him would negatively impact their lineup because his presence has completely changed the team’s approach at the plate.

He has also provided Harper with elite protection in the lineup as the cleanup hitter.

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