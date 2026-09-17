Why Phillies Are the Biggest Threat to Brewers in the NL

The Philadelphia Phillies have seen firsthand just how good the Milwaukee Brewers can be. For the entire season, they have been one of, if not the, best teams in baseball. They currently have the best record in the Big Leagues, sitting at 94-57 in mid-September.

According to ESPN, the Brewers are the team to beat in the National League. They also believe the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs are Milwaukee's biggest threats in the NL.

It makes total sense why the Phillies are the biggest threat to the Brewers. The primary reason for this is their starting rotation and the advantage it gives them over anyone, not only the NL but the entire league.

An American League executive said the following regarding Philadelphia and the uphill battle they present to any team they face, especially Milwaukee.

Phillies receive a lot of praise from AL executive

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Unfortunately, we faced the Phillies more recently, instead of early in the season when they were going bad,” the AL executive said. “They pitched really well. I know how good the Dodgers and Brewers are, but I'm not betting against Cristopher Sánchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo -- not to mention Bryce [Harper] and [Kyle] Schwarber.”

Philadelphia features a top-three in Cristopher Sánchez, Jesus Luzardo and Zack Wheeler at the head of their rotation. Sánchez is one of the frontrunners for the NL Cy Young Award, as he’s put up stellar numbers, including a 2.93 ERA, a 17-6 record, 215 strikeouts and a 7.5 bWAR in 31 starts.

Luzardo is not far behind Sánchez when ranking the top pitchers in the NL, as he’s put together a fantastic season. He is 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and 221 strikeouts in 29 starts, along with a 5.5 fWAR. Both Sánchez and Luzardo have eclipsed the 200-strikeout mark and are having career years for the Phillies.

Wheeler brings veteran experience and consistency. He is 12-5 on the season with a 3.14 ERA, 172 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP in 25 starts. The right-hander has finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting four times, including twice as runner-up.

The highest fWAR in a season for Phillies Starting Pitchers since 2000:



8.7 Roy Halladay, 2011

7.2 Zack Wheeler, 2021

7.1 Cliff Lee, 2011

6.5 Cristopher Sanchez, 2025

6.3 Aaron Nola, 2022

6.2 Roy Halladay, 2010

5.9 Zack Wheeler, 2023

5.8 Cristopher Sanchez, 2026 pic.twitter.com/oNLpPHG1nW — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) September 14, 2026

That same AL executive made a great point regarding Philadelphia’s rotation when it comes to postseason time.

“They're one team that doesn't HAVE to have the bye because of those pitchers,” the executive said.

Bye or not, the Phillies’ rotation isn’t going to be any weaker. Their rotation is set for the postseason regardless of whether they win the division or not, and playing a Wild Card Series isn’t giving them any disadvantage like it would for a majority of other teams.

On top of their stacked rotation, Philadelphia has a strong lineup led by powerhouse hitters Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Harper has 28 homers, 31 doubles, 83 RBIs, a .384 OBP (fourth in the NL) and an .881 OPS (fifth in the NL) in 151 games, as he’s started every single game for the Phillies so far this year. Schwarber leads all of baseball with 45 home runs, to go along with 95 RBIs, 90 runs, a .522 slugging percentage and an .875 OPS (seventh in the NL) in 145 games.

Brandon Marsh, who is mired in a brutal slump, was excellent in the first half, which led to his first All-Star Game nod. The acquisition of Luis Arraez, who leads MLB with a .315 batting average, has proven to be a strong addition to Philadelphia’s lineup.

The AL executive closed out his statement by saying the following regarding the Phillies.

“Remember, they've been as good as anyone for a long time now."

Philadelphia may have gotten off to a rough start to the season, but a change in managerial direction with Don Mattingly has helped the Phillies turn it around. Despite that, they’re likely going to settle for a Wild Card spot rather than a division title; Philadelphia is poised to go deep into the postseason and make it to the World Series for the first time since 2022.

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